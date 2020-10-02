Crow: Important lessons in the Bible

The message is that God will call people to task for bad behavior, but He will always provide the beautiful and fruitful nesting trees, a spiritual home, for those who love him.

In the New Testament, Jesus followed the tradition of storytelling to teach moral lessons. The parables will lead readers to question their behavior and to think about what they value. Three parables were mentioned in Matthew 13:44-50: The Hidden Treasure, The Pearl, and The Net. The Parables of the Hidden Treasure and the Pearl included the importance of knowing what to value. “The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and then in his joy went and sold all he had and bought that field.”

“The kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls. When he found one of great value, he went away and sold everything he had and bought it.”

In these parables, Jesus was speaking about the gift of eternal life in the kingdom of heaven. The man and the merchant could have bought fine earthly homes, jewels or other human possessions to make their life more enjoyable, but they were wise enough to invest in a heavenly home. It is human to enjoy earthly possessions, but they cannot be substitutions for a spiritual life.