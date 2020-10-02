Crow: Important lessons in the Bible

Storytelling has always been a part of human communities. For periods of time, oral tradition was the method to preserve tradition and values. Later, thoughts were recorded in early texts, and we have access to ideas from the distant past. The Old Testament not only spoke truth to the time period, but scripture continues to provide the treasures of ancient wisdom.
The verses in Ezekiel 17:1-24 presented God’s nature and message. The simple story illustrated a spiritual message that readers can discover. The method of presentation was explained by God in 17:2-4, “Son of man, speak a parable to the house of Israel. Say to them, ‘A great eagle with powerful wings, long feathers and full plumage of varied colors came to Lebanon. Taking hold of the top of a cedar, he broke off its topmost shoot and carried it away to a land of merchants, where he planted it.’ ”
Verses 5-21 continued the account and revealed God’s displeasure for the actions of the people. Verses 22-24 presented God’s mercy and purpose, “The Sovereign Lord says: ‘I will take a shoot from the top of a cedar and plant it; I will break off a tender sprig from its topmost shoots and plant it on a high and lofty mountain. On the mountain heights of Israel, I will plant it; it will produce branches and bear fruit and become a splendid cedar. Birds of every kind will nest in it; they will find shelter in the shade of its branches. All the trees of the forest will know that I the Lord bring down the tall tree and make the low tree grow tall. I dry up the green tree and make the dry tree flourish. ‘I the Lord have spoken, and I will do it.’”
The message is that God will call people to task for bad behavior, but He will always provide the beautiful and fruitful nesting trees, a spiritual home, for those who love him.
In the New Testament, Jesus followed the tradition of storytelling to teach moral lessons. The parables will lead readers to question their behavior and to think about what they value. Three parables were mentioned in Matthew 13:44-50: The Hidden Treasure, The Pearl, and The Net. The Parables of the Hidden Treasure and the Pearl included the importance of knowing what to value. “The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and then in his joy went and sold all he had and bought that field.”
“The kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls. When he found one of great value, he went away and sold everything he had and bought it.”
In these parables, Jesus was speaking about the gift of eternal life in the kingdom of heaven. The man and the merchant could have bought fine earthly homes, jewels or other human possessions to make their life more enjoyable, but they were wise enough to invest in a heavenly home. It is human to enjoy earthly possessions, but they cannot be substitutions for a spiritual life.
The important question has remained over time. “What does the heart desire?” Spirituality should be at the center of the heart.
The Parable of the Net revealed a cautionary message about behavior and consequences.
“The kingdom of heaven is like a net that caught all kinds of fish. When it was full, the fishermen pulled it to shore. They sat down and collected the good fish in baskets, but threw the bad away. This is how it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come and separate the wicked from the righteous and throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”
This parable offered a stark moral lesson about the consequences of being wicked and importance of being a “good fish.” Being righteous has its rewards. People of faith should follow the laws of their religion and do the right thing for others. The righteousness of God, in Christ, means that past and future sins, when repented, will be forgiven by Jesus and God’s grace. Romans 1:17 reveals this promise, “In the gospel the righteousness of God is revealed — a righteousness by faith from first to last, the righteous will live by faith.”
“There can be no high civility without deep morality.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
