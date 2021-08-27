Crow: Injustice and violence persist

News reports from Afghanistan remind me that I have written several columns about injustice and violence. Powerful people in Afghanistan are bringing suffering to their people. May those who are leaving their country find refuge in the hands of strangers. I praise the civic and religious groups that are providing shelter and food to strangers as directed by scripture. Even though violence and injustice will continue, the stories need to be discussed.
Man-made sorrow and suffering have been recorded. In addition to political and power-hungry conflicts, we continue to have religious conflicts. Historical accounts reveal that people of faith have been involved in warfare and religious oppression as victims and instigators for centuries.
Violent struggles against oppressive foes can be found in the Old Testament. Biblical stories describe that God’s people had to fight to protect their monotheistic religion.
Young David’s actions against Goliath in 1 Samuel 17:45 is an example of fighting for a cause. “Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the Lord, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou hast defied.” David used violence to defeat the enemy and honor his God. The Old Testament describes acts of violence without condemnation.
Many people believe that the “Do not Kill” commandment does not pertain to war, but relates to killing an individual with personal malice. Even though God supported acts of violence, He is described in Judges 6:24 in the following way, “So Gideon built an altar to the Lord and called it Yahweh Shalom (Lord Is Peace)." These comments might seem to be contradictory because God did command his people to love each other and to live righteously.
In the New Testament, Jesus, the Prince of Peace, brought a change described in John 1:14: “The word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” He and his disciples and early followers who were bringing the words of peace and love to people faced oppression and persecution as recorded in 2 Timothy 3:12-15, “Everyone who wants to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted while evildoers and impostors will go from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived, you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus.”
Salvation was given to the faithful followers, but they were tortured and killed. Stephen, a deacon, is considered to be the first Christian martyr was stoned to death. Others were wounded, beheaded, burned and crucified.
Many people have accepted wars and oppression as inevitable. The just war concept which sanctioned the use of violence if conducted properly and for good reasons was accepted from early times to the present, Confucius stated that war could only be considered as the last choice. The Mahabharata, an Indian epic, described the way that warriors should carry out their duties, but they should hope for reconciliation. Augustine accepted war for national defense, but he required clear goals and diplomacy.
History books are filled with religious wars and persecutions. In 1099, Christian Crusaders seized the Holy City of Jerusalem. Two different religions were responsible for violent acts. For centuries, Christian church leaders were willing to persecute fellow Christians for heresy for different beliefs. The Thirty Years’ War from 1618-48 involved Catholic-Protestant violent interactions. During World War II many lives were sacrificed, and the scars of the Holocaust remain.
Wars and oppression continue to bring death and crippling circumstances to people of different faiths, races, political beliefs who are caught in the crossfires of power and hate.
Recently, oppressive behavior has increased with murders in places of worship and humiliating words of hate. Did the hostile words and violent acts committed in the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol surprise us? Greed, hunger for power, and envy are motivations for violent actions. The seeds of destructive behavior are planted early and grow into deep-rooted hatred which plays out in violent acts. Will we permit people who thrive on the suffering of others win?
I continue to pray for peace. May peaceful actions restore the broken bones of the human spirit.
“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned.” — Isaiah 43:2
