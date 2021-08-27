Crow: Injustice and violence persist

News reports from Afghanistan remind me that I have written several columns about injustice and violence. Powerful people in Afghanistan are bringing suffering to their people. May those who are leaving their country find refuge in the hands of strangers. I praise the civic and religious groups that are providing shelter and food to strangers as directed by scripture. Even though violence and injustice will continue, the stories need to be discussed.

Man-made sorrow and suffering have been recorded. In addition to political and power-hungry conflicts, we continue to have religious conflicts. Historical accounts reveal that people of faith have been involved in warfare and religious oppression as victims and instigators for centuries.

Violent struggles against oppressive foes can be found in the Old Testament. Biblical stories describe that God’s people had to fight to protect their monotheistic religion.

Young David’s actions against Goliath in 1 Samuel 17:45 is an example of fighting for a cause. “Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the Lord, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou hast defied.” David used violence to defeat the enemy and honor his God. The Old Testament describes acts of violence without condemnation.