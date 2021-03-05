Crow: Learning more about John the Baptist

A reader asked, “Why was John the Baptist called a voice in the wilderness?”
John was a voice in the wilderness of sin. He was devoted to his mission to serve God and lived an austere life. Before addressing John’s mission and his relationship with Jesus, two Old Testament passages need to be read. Isaiah, the prophet, wrote in 40:3,5, “A voice of one calling: ‘In the wilderness prepare the way for the Lord; make straight in the desert a highway for our God. And the glory of the Lord will be revealed, and all people will see it together.’” Malachi, the last book in the Old Testament, spoke about the future in 4:2-6, “But for you who revere my name, the sun of righteousness will rise with healing in its rays. Then you will trample on the wicked; they will be ashes under the soles of your feet on the day when I act,” says the Lord Almighty. “Remember the law of Moses. I will send the prophet Elijah to you before that great and dreadful day of the Lord comes.” During the 400 years between the Old and New Testament, prophetic voices were silenced.
Later, we find in Luke 1:13-17 an angel who brought good news to Zechariah, a priest. Due to old age, the news was astounding. “The angel said: ‘Do not be afraid, Zechariah; your prayer has been heard. Your wife, (Elizabeth was related to the Virgin Mary), will bear you a son, and you are to call him John. He will be a joy and delight to you, and many will rejoice because of his birth, for he will be great in the sight of the Lord. He will be filled with the Holy Spirit even before he is born. He will go before the Lord, in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the parents to their children and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous to be prepared for the Lord.’”
Accounts of John’s ministry were recorded in Luke 3:3-6, “He went into all the country around Jordan, preaching a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins. In Luke 3:7-8, John’s words were forceful. “You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath? Produce fruit in keeping with repentance.” He said to his followers in Matthew 3:11, “I baptize you with water for repentance. But after me comes one who is more powerful than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the holy spirit and fire.” John was the worthy forerunner for Jesus as a devoted man of God.
Matthew 3:14-17 records Jesus’ visit to John the Baptist to be baptized. “But John tried to deter him, saying, ‘I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?’ Jesus replied, ‘Let it be so; it is proper for us to do this to fulfill all righteousness.’ Then John consented. As soon as Jesus was baptized, he went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, ‘This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.’ ” Jesus spoke about his cousin, John in Matthew 11:11, “Truly I tell you, among those born of women there has not risen anyone greater than John the Baptist.”
John’s ministry angered the ruler as recorded in Matthew 14:3-5, “Herod had arrested John and put him in prison because of Herodias, his brother Philip’s wife, for John had said: ‘It is not lawful for you to have her.’ Herod wanted to kill John, but he was afraid of the people, because they considered John a prophet.’ ” Eventually John was beheaded and his head placed on a platter. This cruel ending of John’s life happened before the crucifixion of Jesus. Christians will connect the life of John with the life of Jesus as family members and as prophets of God’s words and will.
Today, we do not have prophets like the ones in the Old Testament, but we have the powerful words of Christ. We, also, need more voices that will unite people and more people who will listen and abide by the messages of love and peace.
“They ate the same spiritual food and drank the same spiritual drink; for they drank from the spiritual rock that accompanied them, and that rock was Christ.” 1 Corinthians 10:3
