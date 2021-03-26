Crow: Learning more about Passover and Palm Sunday

Passover and Palm Sunday are compelling sacred celebrations that encourage the faithful to include the values of the past to guide the future. As we review each celebration, we are reminded that Christianity has roots in Judaism.
Passover — Pesach — is the older event, with the first occurrence in the fifth century BCE. Instructions for the Israelites are recorded in Exodus 12:25-28. “When you enter the land that the Lord will give you as promised, observe this ceremony. And when your children ask you, ‘What does this ceremony mean?’ Tell them, ‘It is the Passover sacrifice to the Lord, who passed over the houses of the Israelites in Egypt and spared our homes when he struck down the Egyptians.’ Then the people bowed down and worshiped. The Israelites did what the Lord commanded Moses and Aaron.”
The story of the deliverance of the Israelites from Egyptian captivity is the beginning of an interesting story that is retold during Passover. The narrative leads to a discussion about present-day issues. The Jewish pursuit for freedom, justice and peace has been and remains a very difficult path. Many people long for peace as presented in Isaiah 57:2. “How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation, who say to Zion, ‘Your God reigns!’’’
To understand fully the history and practices of Passover, one could read the material found online. “Passover draws on a singular traditional narrative; however, texts speaking of Passover reflect different traditions, standards, rituals and expectations depending on the historical contexts of their compositions.” (https://www.ancient.eu/article/1363/passover-in-the-hebrew-bible/)
In addition to the retelling of the narrative, the discussions and prayers, the celebration includes the lighting of candles, singing, special foods for the Seder meal. Jewish people will continue the 3,000-year-old celebration during the last week of March until April 4.
As recorded in the New Testament, Jesus returned to Jerusalem for Passover with his disciples. The Last Supper took place on the day before the Passover Feast which was the day that the lambs were slaughtered for the feast.
It also is a reminder that the Son of God would become the sacrificial lamb. During the Last Supper, Jesus established a Covenant (the Eucharist) for a new way of life as discussed in last week’s column. Afterwards, Jesus spent time with friends and then returned to Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives. As he entered the city, a crowd waved palm branches. The use of palm branches was an old tradition of honoring war heroes.
Later, the palm branch became a symbol of peace. John 12:12-14 recorded a description of Palm Sunday. “The next day the great crowd that had come for the festival heard that Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem. They shouted, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!’ Jesus found a young donkey and sat on it.”
The cheering crowd included followers and those who heard that He had raised Lazarus from the dead. The crowd also included the people who feared his popularity as recorded in John 12:19, “So the Pharisees said to one another, ‘See, this is getting us nowhere. Look how the whole world has gone after h im!’” Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem was predicted in Zechariah 9:9, “Behold, your King is coming to you; He is just and having salvation. Lowly and riding on a donkey, He shall speak peace to the nations; His dominion shall be from sea to sea.” Jesus came as the Prince of Peace. (Events in the last days of Jesus’ life will be described in the next column.)
As we, Jewish people and Christians, celebrate the Holy days, we should remember our connections that come from serving one God. I believe that whatever is learned from these two sacred celebrations should inspire and guide the way that the faithful handle troubling issues. I also believe that the three Abrahamic religions should pursue a unified effort for peace and justice in the world.
“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8
Grieve, pray, act for those who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus and to gun violence.
