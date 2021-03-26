Crow: Learning more about Passover and Palm Sunday

In addition to the retelling of the narrative, the discussions and prayers, the celebration includes the lighting of candles, singing, special foods for the Seder meal. Jewish people will continue the 3,000-year-old celebration during the last week of March until April 4.

As recorded in the New Testament, Jesus returned to Jerusalem for Passover with his disciples. The Last Supper took place on the day before the Passover Feast which was the day that the lambs were slaughtered for the feast.

It also is a reminder that the Son of God would become the sacrificial lamb. During the Last Supper, Jesus established a Covenant (the Eucharist) for a new way of life as discussed in last week’s column. Afterwards, Jesus spent time with friends and then returned to Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives. As he entered the city, a crowd waved palm branches. The use of palm branches was an old tradition of honoring war heroes.

Later, the palm branch became a symbol of peace. John 12:12-14 recorded a description of Palm Sunday. “The next day the great crowd that had come for the festival heard that Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem. They shouted, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!’ Jesus found a young donkey and sat on it.”