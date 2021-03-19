Crow: Learning more about the Last Supper

The Wedding in Cana is often overlooked. To start the discussion, the importance of having a mate is recorded in Genesis 2:18. God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.” People during Jesus’ time period supported marriage as a sacred ritual, and they considered the wedding celebration to be culturally important. The description of the wedding feast is recorded in John 2:1-11. “On the third day a wedding took place at Cana in Galilee. Jesus’ mother was there, and Jesus and his disciples had also been invited. When the wine was gone, Jesus’ mother said, ‘They have no more wine.’ Jesus replied, ’Woman, why do you involve me? My hour has not yet come.’ His mother said to the servants, ‘Do whatever he tells you.’ Nearby stood six stone water jars, the kind used by the Jews for ceremonial washing, each holding from 20 to 30 gallons. Jesus said to the servants, ‘Fill the jars with water,’ They filled them. Then he told them, ‘Now draw some out and take it to the master of the banquet.’ They did so, and the master of the banquet tasted the water that had been turned into wine. He did not realize where it had come from, though the servants who had drawn the water knew. Then he called the bridegroom aside and said, ‘Everyone brings out the choice wine first and then the cheaper wine after the guests have had too much to drink; but you have saved the best till now.’ What Jesus did in Cana of Galilee was the first of the signs through which he revealed his glory; and his disciples believed in him.”