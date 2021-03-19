Crow: Learning more about the Last Supper

This week, my thoughts have been about the importance of wine in many early religious celebrations and in Biblical passages. For example, the worship of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and fertility centers around his appearance (a type of rebirth) on earth in the spring. He taught the people how to grow the grapes and produce wine.
Two Biblical passages that included wine are the wedding in Cana and the Last Supper.
The Wedding in Cana is often overlooked. To start the discussion, the importance of having a mate is recorded in Genesis 2:18. God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.” People during Jesus’ time period supported marriage as a sacred ritual, and they considered the wedding celebration to be culturally important. The description of the wedding feast is recorded in John 2:1-11. “On the third day a wedding took place at Cana in Galilee. Jesus’ mother was there, and Jesus and his disciples had also been invited. When the wine was gone, Jesus’ mother said, ‘They have no more wine.’ Jesus replied, ’Woman, why do you involve me? My hour has not yet come.’ His mother said to the servants, ‘Do whatever he tells you.’ Nearby stood six stone water jars, the kind used by the Jews for ceremonial washing, each holding from 20 to 30 gallons. Jesus said to the servants, ‘Fill the jars with water,’ They filled them. Then he told them, ‘Now draw some out and take it to the master of the banquet.’ They did so, and the master of the banquet tasted the water that had been turned into wine. He did not realize where it had come from, though the servants who had drawn the water knew. Then he called the bridegroom aside and said, ‘Everyone brings out the choice wine first and then the cheaper wine after the guests have had too much to drink; but you have saved the best till now.’ What Jesus did in Cana of Galilee was the first of the signs through which he revealed his glory; and his disciples believed in him.”
There are many points to note about this event. When Jesus said that his time had not come, he was referring to his public mission. Yet, his mother knew the time was right when she told the servant to do what he tells you. Jesus changes the water to wine, which revealed his power over natural elements. The comment about serving the best wine last revealed a change in a custom of the wedding host and a symbolic beginning of a new way of life through Jesus. He demonstrated his power and glory.
The next Biblical passage included the symbolic usage of wine during the Last Supper as recorded in Luke 22:14-20. Jesus created what would become a sacred ritual of the Christian Church. Jesus said to his disciples, “I have eagerly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer. I will not eat it again until it finds fulfillment in the kingdom of God. After taking the cup, he gave thanks and said, ‘Take this and divide it among you. For I tell you I will not drink again from the fruit of the vine until the kingdom of God comes.’ And he took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.’ In the same way, after the supper he took the cup, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which is poured out for you.’ ” These words eventually became know as the Eucharist or Holy Communion.
As the sacrificial lamb, he gave the gift of forgiveness and the promise of a new life. Cardinal Donald Wuerl wrote, “In the Eucharist, our Lord gives us himself so that we might be transformed and for the renewal of the world. What a wondrous and wonderful blessing and grace this is.” (https://cardinalsblog.adw.org/2017/04/13/institution-eucharist-last-supper/)
Jesus said, “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them.” Matthew 5:17
Final Thought: When I heard Yo-Yo Ma playing “Ave Maria” while he waited in a Boston clinic after receiving his COVID-19 shot, I repented for my grumbling about my difficulty in getting an appointment and sent prayers of gratitude that the vaccines are worth the wait.
