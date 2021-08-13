Crow: Meaningful lessons in the Bible

According to the information in The Annals of the World written by Archbishop James Ussher: “There are 14 time periods in the Bible. Nine are in the Old Testament covering 3,607 years and five in the New Testament covering 100-102 years.” (https://lmiq.org/14-time-periods-of-the-bible/) (Note that the number of years covered in the Bible vary with different scholars.) The Old Testament presents God’s story and the New Testament presents the story of Christ and the Christian Church.
The years covered in the Old Testament provide the history of different time periods. With a mere turn of a page, a reader can find an interesting story about a person or an event. Recently, I reread several books in the Bible and found interesting stories about people who were faithful to God. I will start with a true servant of God, King Josiah, 648-609 BC. He was the 16th king of Judah. He became king when he was 8 years old.
In 2 Kings 23:25 we find, “Neither before nor after Josiah was there a king like him who turned to the Lord as he did — with all his heart and with all his soul and with all his strength, in accordance with all the Law of Moses.” When he was 16 years old, “He began to seek the God of his father David. In his 12th year (as King) he began to purge Judah and Jerusalem of high places, Asherah poles and idols.” (2 Chronicles 34:3). During his reign, he was considered to be a radical servant of God.
Today, his values and lessons could address unrighteous behavior.
Shamgar is an interesting person described in Judges 3:31, “Shamgar son of Anath struck down six hundred Philistines with an oxgoad. He too saved Israel.” An oxgoad is a wooden tool eight feet long with a sharp spike at the end. He is mentioned in several places as a biblical judge who upheld the law in Israel. He performed an unbelievable feat of power and killed the invaders of Israel.
He used his mighty strength and a simple available tool. The story’s value for readers today comes from his willingness to use his resources to serve his God. Most people have talents and resources that could be used to serve God, but we all can serve God by extending kindness in words even if we are unable to do so by deeds.
After reading several books of the Old Testament, I realized again that the lessons learned in these ancient periods remain applicable today. With this thought, I searched for Bible verses that provide words of wisdom for serious challenges.
As we face these challenges, I hope that we pray for the sick and dying and their families. I hope we express gratitude for people who care for them during this pandemic. I hope the words from the Bible will speak to people with power and encourage them to use their power fairly and justly and avoid harmful actions.
I selected three passages. The first one is from Romans 13:10, “Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.”
Love of neighbors and strangers is not always easy, but it should be a goal of living together in communities. In many cases it does not require a great effort to avoid harmful actions as a fulfillment of the civic responsibilities. Unless there are important issues, getting vaccinated for self-protection is a sensible decision; getting vaccinated to protect others is doing no harm. Eliminating the unlawful possession and usage of guns is a step to control harmful violence in communities.
Eliminating barriers to legal voting respects the dignity and rights of fellow citizens. It is called civic love.
In Zechariah 8:16, I found words that could help to eliminate problems. ”Speak truth, each man to his neighbor, and render truth and justice in your gates.” The last passage in Ephesians 4:22-24 reveals a better approach to personal and professional interactions. “You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.”
We should strive to make our time period one with righteous behavior to be recorded in future annals.
“For the Lord will be your confidence and will keep your foot from being snared.” — Proverb 3:26
