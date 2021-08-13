Crow: Meaningful lessons in the Bible

According to the information in The Annals of the World written by Archbishop James Ussher: “There are 14 time periods in the Bible. Nine are in the Old Testament covering 3,607 years and five in the New Testament covering 100-102 years.” (https://lmiq.org/14-time-periods-of-the-bible/) (Note that the number of years covered in the Bible vary with different scholars.) The Old Testament presents God’s story and the New Testament presents the story of Christ and the Christian Church.

The years covered in the Old Testament provide the history of different time periods. With a mere turn of a page, a reader can find an interesting story about a person or an event. Recently, I reread several books in the Bible and found interesting stories about people who were faithful to God. I will start with a true servant of God, King Josiah, 648-609 BC. He was the 16th king of Judah. He became king when he was 8 years old.