Crow: More about Day of Pentecost and Aldersgate Day

For this column, two stories will be presented. The first is about Pentecost and the second is about John Wesley’s Aldersgate experience. The Day of Pentecost is celebrated 50 days after Easter. Aldersgate Day on May 24 is celebrated by Methodists.
Pentecost is an important Christian event that commemorates the gift of the Holy Spirit to the disciples whose mission would be to spread the message to the world that salvation would come through Jesus. Pentecost is also celebrated as the birthday of the Christian Church.
The disciples were in Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Weeks. The account can be found in Acts 2:1-47. I have selected several passages for review. In Acts 2:1-8, we find a description of the day. “When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together. Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from heaven and filled the whole house. They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them. There were God-fearing Jews from every nation staying in Jerusalem. When they heard this sound, a crowd came together in bewilderment, because they heard their own language being spoken. Utterly amazed, they asked: ‘Aren’t all these Galileans? Then how is it that we hear them in our native language?’”
The speaking in different languages signifies that all nations would receive the words of this faith. Everyone present was curious.
Peter addressed the crowd with the following explanation recorded in Acts 2: 36-47. “‘God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Messiah.’ When the people heard this, they were cut to the heart and said to Peter and the apostles, ‘Brothers, what shall we do?’ Peter replied, ‘Repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. The promise is for you and your children and for all whom the Lord our God will call.’ He pleaded with them, ‘Save yourselves from this corrupt generation.’ Those who accepted his message were baptized, and about 3,000 were added that day. They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer. Everyone was filled with awe at the many wonders and signs performed by the apostles. All the believers were together and had everything in common. They sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need. Every day they broke bread in their homes with glad and sincere hearts, praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved.”
In this story, the disciples became apostles when they received the Holy Spirit. The speaking in different languages informs us that a small group of devoted people can work together to spread the messages of salvation, love and peace to different races with different languages.
Across the world, past and present, we have heard the tragic stories in which people use the language of weapons of death to communicate. “Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” (Martin Luther King, Jr.) Even if love is absent in these stories, people should communicate with words of wisdom and concern not violence.
John Wesley’s story includes several of his failures, but his conversion story is remembered as he is honored as the father of Methodism on Aldersgate Day. While at Oxford in 1729, John and Charles Wesley joined a study group called Methodists because they were methodical in their studies and devotions. This group supported the poor and those in prisons. These activities have remained a part of the social and religious commitments of Methodists.
John wrote about his conversion experience in his journal on May 24, 1738, “I felt my heart strangely warmed. I felt I did trust in Christ, Christ alone for salvation; and an assurance was given me that he had taken away my sins, even mine, and saved me from the law of sin and death.” (https://www.umc.org/en/content/ask-the-umc-what-is-aldersgate-day) He knew that God loved him through Jesus Christ. His words can encourage people of faith to think about their personal journey with God and their commitments to other people.
