Crow: Questions about a higher power and miracles

Perhaps the fear of the pandemic has caused more people to ask questions about miracles.
Many people believe in a higher power and miracles, according to 2018 poll by the Pew Research Center.
“The vast majority of Americans, 90%, believe in some kind of higher power, with 56% professing faith in God as described in the Bible and another 33% saying they believe in another type of higher power or spiritual force," the survey found. "Overall, 79% of Americans believe miracles probably or definitely occur."
When specific prayer requests are answered, they do not always occur as recorded in the Bible.
In Biblical situations, the presence of God was known or his commands were given to the prophets for specific reasons.
The miracles associated with Moses are recorded in Exodus. The laws of God were needed.
Next, God’s people were faced with the competing challenges from pagan religions and sinful societies. Scripture presented miracles by which the prophets like Moses, Elijah and Elisha led people away from pagan beliefs to the belief in one God. In the New Testament, Jesus’ miracles led people to accept his power as the son of God. Jesus then provided the guidance for living a faithful life. Miracles in the Bible built a strong foundation from which the faithful have been given the necessary resources to face the challenges of life. I believe that God works within the faithful and his presence can be felt.
We can learn a great deal about life by reviewing the prophets.
Last week’s column ended with the prophet Elijah’s leaving earth in a whirlwind and Elisha becoming his successor.
Elisha became well-known for his miracles and his activism. Elisha followed the commands of God. He arranged for Jehu to be anointed with the following instructions in 2 Kings 9:6-8 and 10: “Jehu got up and went into the house. Then the prophet poured the oil on Jehu’s head and declared, ‘This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says’: ‘I anoint you king over the Lord’s people Israel. You are to destroy the house of Ahab your master, and I will avenge the blood of the prophets and all the Lord’s servants shed by Jezebel. The whole house of Ahab will perish. I will cut off from Ahab every last male in Israel — slave or free. As for Jezebel, dogs will devour her and no one will bury her.’ ”
The Bible revealed the power and wrath of God directed at those who did not turn away from the pagan gods. God was angered about their sinful practices.
The Bible also revealed the love and mercy of God for the believers who had needs. One of Elisha’s miracles involved a widow found in 2 Kings 4: 1-4,7. “The wife of a man from the company of the prophets cried out to Elisha, ‘Your servant my husband is dead, and you know that he revered the Lord. But now his creditor is coming to take my two boys as his slaves.’” Elisha replied to her, ‘How can I help you? Tell me, what do you have in your house?’ She said, ‘Your servant has nothing except a small jar of olive oil.’ Elisha said, ‘Go around and ask all your neighbors for empty jars. Pour oil into all the jars. Go, sell the oil and pay your debts. You and your sons can live on what is left.’” Reading about the miracles inspires hope and strengthens faith.
People continue to believe and pray for miracles. The resources for miraculous occurrences have been provided by God. We all have guides for decent human behavior. We have been provided with skills and brain power. If we have the will, we can solve difficult problems. For example, scientists have discovered vaccines to cope with the virus. Doctors, nurses and frontline workers are using their knowledge and skills to help people regain their health. This discovery will have miraculous results.
In Ephesians 3:16-19, Paul wrote, “I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge — that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.”
