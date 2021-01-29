Crow: Questions about a higher power and miracles

We can learn a great deal about life by reviewing the prophets.

Last week’s column ended with the prophet Elijah’s leaving earth in a whirlwind and Elisha becoming his successor.

Elisha became well-known for his miracles and his activism. Elisha followed the commands of God. He arranged for Jehu to be anointed with the following instructions in 2 Kings 9:6-8 and 10: “Jehu got up and went into the house. Then the prophet poured the oil on Jehu’s head and declared, ‘This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says’: ‘I anoint you king over the Lord’s people Israel. You are to destroy the house of Ahab your master, and I will avenge the blood of the prophets and all the Lord’s servants shed by Jezebel. The whole house of Ahab will perish. I will cut off from Ahab every last male in Israel — slave or free. As for Jezebel, dogs will devour her and no one will bury her.’ ”

The Bible revealed the power and wrath of God directed at those who did not turn away from the pagan gods. God was angered about their sinful practices.