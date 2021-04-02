Crow: Recounting the life of Jesus on Holy Week

Christians are familiar with the challenges of Holy Week. Before saying, “Christ Has Risen,” we need to be present in his life in Jerusalem.

Jesus had faithful disciples and followers, but he also faced political and religious leaders who scorned him because they feared his power. Sadly, they used one of his disciples to condemn him. He also faced the denial of Peter. In the midst of these events, Jesus made a promise to his disciples in John 14:16-17, “I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Helper, to be with you forever, even the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him. You know him, for he dwells with you and will be in you.”

On Monday, Jesus went to the Temple and condemned the money-making practices of the priests as recorded in Matthew 21:13, “My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.” He incurred the wrath of the priests who would turn against him. Jesus went to the Mount of Olives on Tuesday and delivered the Olivet Discourse. In the meantime, many people were plotting against him as recorded in Matthew 26:3-4. “The chief priests and the elders plotted to arrest Jesus for blasphemy and kill Him.”