Crow: Role of nuns in this country and beyond

Ann Teresa Matthews of Maryland left her home and became a Carmelite nun in Europe. She returned using her religious name Mother Bernardina Teresa Xavier in 1790 and established the first Roman Catholic order for women in this country. She had been encouraged by her brother, a priest, who wrote, “In this country peace is declared and religion is free.” (https://www.thearda.com/timeline/events/event_380.asp)

Among other active religious people during this time period, Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton (1774-1821) stands out for her devotion to helping children. She was beatified by Pope John XXIII in 1963. She was the first American to become a saint. When Pope Paul VI canonized her in 1975, he said, “Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton is an American. Rejoice for your glorious daughter. Be proud of her. And know how to preserve her fruitful heritage.” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabeth_Ann_Seton)

For many years, nuns and priest continued to be involved in running orphanages, schools and hospitals. In 1965, a group of nuns responded to Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to join the protests in Selma, Alabama. This march helped to change the roles of nun and moved some of them into a new religious life with a dedication to social justice issues.