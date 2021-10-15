Crow: Role of nuns in this country and beyond

Recently, I watched a news report about the arrest of a group of people from the Faithful Democracy Coalition who were protesting for voting rights. Sister Quincy Howard was a part of the protest. Her arrest reminded me that the first nun I met was my young children’s teacher.
For years, I thought of nuns as quiet, strict women in black clothing. Later from my studies and personal associations, I believe that nuns and sisters walk closely in the footsteps of Jesus. Their devotion to Jesus remains their motivation. They enable us to witness the importance of faith and service.
Many organizations in America help people, but I will address the roles of Catholic nuns/sisters in this country. Note that I tend to use nun and sister interchangeably here, but there are differences. For more information about the differences read the website (https://anunslife.org/how-to-become-a-nun/sister-or-nun)
In the 18th and 19th centuries, circumstances in this country limited help for those with needs. People depended on neighbors and churches. In 1727, French Ursuline nuns came to New Orleans and opened a hospital and established the Ursuline Academy for girls. During the war of 1812, the Ursulines cared for the wounded British and American soldiers in the academy. The Ursuline Academy has survived as the oldest school for girls in the United States. Sister Frances Xavier, an Ursuline woman, was the first woman pharmacist in the country. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Ursulines_in_New_Orleans)
Ann Teresa Matthews of Maryland left her home and became a Carmelite nun in Europe. She returned using her religious name Mother Bernardina Teresa Xavier in 1790 and established the first Roman Catholic order for women in this country. She had been encouraged by her brother, a priest, who wrote, “In this country peace is declared and religion is free.” (https://www.thearda.com/timeline/events/event_380.asp)
Among other active religious people during this time period, Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton (1774-1821) stands out for her devotion to helping children. She was beatified by Pope John XXIII in 1963. She was the first American to become a saint. When Pope Paul VI canonized her in 1975, he said, “Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton is an American. Rejoice for your glorious daughter. Be proud of her. And know how to preserve her fruitful heritage.” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabeth_Ann_Seton)
For many years, nuns and priest continued to be involved in running orphanages, schools and hospitals. In 1965, a group of nuns responded to Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to join the protests in Selma, Alabama. This march helped to change the roles of nun and moved some of them into a new religious life with a dedication to social justice issues.
When the Second Vatican Council ended in 1965, the Church encouraged changes for nuns. Many nuns had wanted to address issues like systemic discrimination. These nuns dedicated their energies, expertise and time to helping people stand up for equality and equity. They have become public figures involved in the fight against war, the death penalty and poverty. They advocate for child care, health care, governmental oversight and environmental global changes. (https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1986-03-24-8601210920-story.html
Catholic sisters have taken on a new working habit as professionals with advanced educational degrees. Recently, Pope Francis appointed the first woman to hold a voting position. Sister Nathalie Becquart, Under Secretary in the Vatican Synod of Bishops Office, said that Pope Francis was taking a step forward for a Church with “women and men together to serve the common good of the world.” (https://www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2021-02/sr-becquart-a-sign-of-confidence-for-women-in-the-church.html) Pope Francis’ view about female priests has not changed, but he has increased the number of women working in the Vatican. Even though there are fewer nuns today and many who have made radical changes, they remain strong spiritually.
Jesus cared for the disabled, the poor, the hungry and the children. He resisted corrupt leaders. Nuns are walking the walk with Jesus to help correct the ills of society. With the Church’s support and the nun’s initiatives, they are living and acting in the world of many needs.
“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” — 1 Peter 4:1
