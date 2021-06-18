Crow: Strength when we find our faith shaken

In challenging times, we realize how human we are. It is natural to have concerns and questions. Readers have asked: Has God forsaken us? Does he hear our prayers?
To ask questions is not necessarily doubting one’s faith. It can be a way to search for answers in scripture and through prayers to a stronger faith. I was surprised to learn from a Pew Research Center survey that 45 percent of people with doubts left their church. When facing challenges of faith and life, walking away is rarely the right choice.
Trust will provide will and courage. While thinking about people who faced problems, several biblical people come to mind: David, Job and Peter. Each faced different problems, but each one eventually placed his trust in God and found the will and courage to solve problems and renew faith.
First, I think about young David who trusted God and found the strength and courage to face the giant Goliath, who was tormenting people and mocking God. David was successful and later became a wise King. Unfortunately, he tended to pursue his own will. In a difficult period, he cried out to God as recorded in Psalm 13:1 “How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever?” David ended the Psalm by showing his trust in God in Psalm 13:5, “But I trust in your unfailing love.” By pursuing God, he found strength and courage.
The story of King David is a teaching lesson. We are human and make mistakes, but the trust and courage of our faith will lead us back to the merciful and loving God.
The story of Job revealed a different story. Job was a faithful servant of God who was tested to prove his faithfulness. During his suffering, he remained faithful to God. When he questioned God and claimed to be sinless in Job 7:20, he revealed his pride.
“If I have sinned, what have I done to you, you who see everything we do? Why have you made me your target? Have I become a burden to you?” No human is sinless, and all need the gift of repentance. It was necessary that Job be reminded that God had his reason for testing him.
In Job 38:1-4, God reprimanded Job. “Then the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind: ‘Who is this that darkens counsel by words without knowledge? Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth? Who determined its measurements! Or who stretched the line upon it?’”
After God’s speech, Job understood that he was in need of repentance. His deeper understanding enabled him to trust God. We learned that even a good and faithful man can be flawed, but God will receive those who trust him and live by faith. “As an example of patience in the face of suffering, take the prophets who spoke in the name of the Lord. As you know, we count as blessed those who have persevered. You have heard of Job’s perseverance and have seen what the Lord finally brought about. The Lord is full of compassion and mercy.” (James 5:10-11)
Peter revealed his lack of trust when Jesus told him to walk on water in Matthew 14:29-33. “Peter got out of the boat, walked on the water, and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and cried out, ‘Lord, save me!’ Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him. ‘You of little faith,’ He said, ‘why did you doubt?’ And when they climbed into the boat, those in the boat said, ‘Truly you are the Son of God.’” Peter found the courage to trust Jesus. He walked with Jesus and became even stronger in his faith.
Jesus, the son of God, was different from the men discussed here; but when facing his death in Matthew 27:46, He cried out, ”My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Later Jesus revealed His trust in God in Luke 22:42, ”Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done.”
Life could be different if we were all brave with insurmountable trust and courage. We must try to find the courage to face challenges by trusting God. “I lift up my eyes to the mountains — where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.” Psalm 121:1-2
