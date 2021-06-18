Crow: Strength when we find our faith shaken

The story of Job revealed a different story. Job was a faithful servant of God who was tested to prove his faithfulness. During his suffering, he remained faithful to God. When he questioned God and claimed to be sinless in Job 7:20, he revealed his pride.

“If I have sinned, what have I done to you, you who see everything we do? Why have you made me your target? Have I become a burden to you?” No human is sinless, and all need the gift of repentance. It was necessary that Job be reminded that God had his reason for testing him.

In Job 38:1-4, God reprimanded Job. “Then the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind: ‘Who is this that darkens counsel by words without knowledge? Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth? Who determined its measurements! Or who stretched the line upon it?’”

After God’s speech, Job understood that he was in need of repentance. His deeper understanding enabled him to trust God. We learned that even a good and faithful man can be flawed, but God will receive those who trust him and live by faith. “As an example of patience in the face of suffering, take the prophets who spoke in the name of the Lord. As you know, we count as blessed those who have persevered. You have heard of Job’s perseverance and have seen what the Lord finally brought about. The Lord is full of compassion and mercy.” (James 5:10-11)