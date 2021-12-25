Crow: Thankful for the birth of Jesus

Since the day after Christmas is a Sunday this year, it can be a day of reflection about Jesus. We can start with the Christian belief that the words of the prophets refer to Jesus as the messiah. “For unto us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6) In Micah in 5:2, a prophecy that the messiah would be born in Bethlehem is recorded, “But you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, though you are small among the clans of Judah, out of you will come for me one who will be ruler over Israel, whose origins are from of old, from ancient times.”