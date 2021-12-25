Crow: Thankful for the birth of Jesus

The words of Silent Night will remain a comfort to Christians as they continue to be thankful for the birth of Jesus. God placed his son in the welcoming arms of Mary and Joseph to be loved, protected and nurtured in body, mind and spirit.
They protected Jesus from King Herod’s violence. It is critical in the modern world of violence that parents should protect, love and nurture their children. God’s other message was that every birth should be considered a miracle since the life force came from him. May the story of Jesus’ birth continue to fill Christian hearts with shared love, hope and joy.
In the days following Christmas, we return to everyday life. Even though many people will face the harsh realties of the remaining days of this cold winter, they should harbor hope for the new year.
Albert Camus wrote “Invincible Summer” that addressed winter days and dark spirits. “In the midst of hate, I found there was, within me, an invincible love. In the midst of tears, I found there was, within me, an invincible smile. In the midst of chaos, I found there was, within me, an invincible calm. I realized, through it all, that… In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger — something better, pushing right back."
Since the day after Christmas is a Sunday this year, it can be a day of reflection about Jesus. We can start with the Christian belief that the words of the prophets refer to Jesus as the messiah. “For unto us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6) In Micah in 5:2, a prophecy that the messiah would be born in Bethlehem is recorded, “But you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, though you are small among the clans of Judah, out of you will come for me one who will be ruler over Israel, whose origins are from of old, from ancient times.”
Another important message about Jesus can be found in a Christmas song that I have written about in an earlier column. "Love Came Down at Christmas" was based on a poem by Christina Rossetti. “Love was born at Christmas, star and angels gave the sign. Love incarnate, Love divine.” Christians are blessed that love came down incarnate and divine. Jesus brought divine and redemptive love and the possibility of eternal life. That night in Bethlehem profoundly affected the lives of the faithful.
The doctrine of incarnation is central to Christianity. It means that God became flesh in the form of Jesus. At the Nicene Council in the fourth century, Christ was decreed to be fully divine and fully human.
Jesus retained his full deity but became a human guide to a faithful life. “For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.” (John 1:17) With the coming of Jesus, God moved from his dwellings in the Old Testament tabernacle to dwell with his people. “Do you not know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst?” (1 Corinthians 3:16) Then Christ through the Holy Spirit made a temple for the Christian church and the Christian body. “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own.” (1 Corinthians 6:19)
The Christian commitment to honor God’s gift of Jesus includes faithful actions: Accepting the imminent present of the triune in human life as it leads to living the messages that Jesus taught in his life time. Understanding the meaning of Jesus’ death and resurrection as it provides spiritual assurance of a future time with the Savior.
“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. Do not quench the Spirit. Do not treat prophecies with contempt but test them all; hold on to what is good, reject evil. May God himself, the God of peace, sanctify you through and through. May your whole spirit, soul and body be kept blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. The one who calls you is faithful, and he will do it.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-24)
