Crow: The importance of music in religious services

In an earlier column, I wrote about the importance of music in present-day worship services. In this column, the importance of music in ancient cultures will be noted, and African American spiritual and gospel music will be highlighted.
According to a “Psychology Today” article, a bone flute was found in Germany which was dated as 40,000 years old. This interesting find supports the idea that creativity and music were a part of our early ancestors’ lives. (https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/your-musical-self/201209/which-came-first-music-or-language)
In ancient cultures, music was important. As early as 3000 BC, the Egyptians included music in the religious celebrations of their gods. The early Greeks worshiped the god of music, Apollo. Greek plays written by Aeschylus, Sophocles, and Euripides included lyrical choral odes which were chanted by the chorus. The odes created the emotional tones and added insightful religious beliefs and moral responsibilities.
Most scholars think that Genesis, the first book in the Bible, was written around 1450-1400 BC. The Bible includes passages about music. In Genesis 4:21, a man name Jubal was mentioned. “He was the father of all who play stringed instruments and pipes.” King David was a talented musician who praised the Lord in Psalm 149:1, “I will sing a new song to you, my God; on the 10-stringed lyre I will make music to you.” Biblical people were committed to all types of musical instruments. “Praise him with the sounding of the trumpet, praise him with the harp and lyre, praise him with timbrel and dancing, praise him with the strings and pipe, praise him with the clash of cymbals, praise him with resounding cymbals” (Psalm 150:3-5).
In Mark 14:23-26, music was a part of the Last Supper when Jesus made the covenant with the disciples, “Then he took a cup, and when he had given thanks, he gave it to them, and they all drank from it. ‘This is my blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many, Truly I tell you, I will not drink from the fruit of the vine until that day when I drink it new in the kingdom of God.’ When they had sung a hymn, they went out to the Mount of Olives.”
When Paul was in prison, he sang hymns in Acts 16:25 to uplift his spirits. “About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them.” In the last book of the Bible, Revelation 14:2, John heard a new song. “And I heard a sound from heaven like the roar of rushing waters and like a loud peal of thunder. The sound I heard was like that of harpists playing their harps.”
Since February is Black History Month, it is a good time to note and honor the slaves who created Spirituals and their supporters. Also, Thomas A. Dorsey, who made significant musical and cultural contributions as the Father of Gospel music deserves recognition.
African slaves in America created folksongs called spirituals. Having few choices, small groups gathered in various places to worship and sing spirituals, including “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Go Down Moses.” Many believe that the slaves with their supporters, including Harriet Tubman and many Quakers, used the spirituals to escape their bondage. “Follow the Drinkin’ Gourd” (Big Dipper) provided an escape route; “Wade in the Water” provided a survival plan. The courage and strength of the slaves and their supporters deserve praise.
Thomas A. Dorsey, 1899–1993, a blues pianist who later became a minister was concerned that most of the worship hymns were written by Europeans. He combined his skills as a blues pianist with his knowledge of slave spirituals to create gospel music. In 1932, he wrote the lyrics to “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and in 1937, he wrote “Peace In The Valley” for Mahalia Jackson. This new form of music enabled him to overcome his anger about the loss of his wife and son and to connect and praise Jesus in a more personal and fulfilling way. He suffered condemnation from religious groups about his gospel music, but over time many famous singers have brought public admiration for gospel music. (https://www.pbs.org/thisfarbyfaith/people/thomas_dorsey.html).
“Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.” — Colossians 3:16
