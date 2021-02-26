Crow: The importance of music in religious services

In Mark 14:23-26, music was a part of the Last Supper when Jesus made the covenant with the disciples, “Then he took a cup, and when he had given thanks, he gave it to them, and they all drank from it. ‘This is my blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many, Truly I tell you, I will not drink from the fruit of the vine until that day when I drink it new in the kingdom of God.’ When they had sung a hymn, they went out to the Mount of Olives.”

When Paul was in prison, he sang hymns in Acts 16:25 to uplift his spirits. “About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them.” In the last book of the Bible, Revelation 14:2, John heard a new song. “And I heard a sound from heaven like the roar of rushing waters and like a loud peal of thunder. The sound I heard was like that of harpists playing their harps.”

Since February is Black History Month, it is a good time to note and honor the slaves who created Spirituals and their supporters. Also, Thomas A. Dorsey, who made significant musical and cultural contributions as the Father of Gospel music deserves recognition.