Crow: The meaning of blasphemy

Continuing the thoughts about words and expressions discussed in last week’s column, I have been asked about taking the name of the Lord in vain and the meaning of blasphemy.
For this discussion to be more meaningful, the assumption would be that an individual has accepted and is continuing to abide by the commandment found in Exodus 20:3, “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” Exodus 20:7 includes the following commandment, “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain; for the Lord will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.” One of the ways that the word vain is used is to say something is useless or without value. The religious view includes using God’s name irreverently and using his name without sacred intentions. Other ways God’s name is misused is through intimidation and self-serving piety which occur when used for material gain and power. Another way that God’s name is misused is through profanity which can mean blasphemous or obscene language. “Profane means irreverence or contempt for God or sacred principles or things.” (https://www.dictionary.com/browse/profane).
Blasphemy is found in the Old Testament in Ezekiel 20:27, “Thus says the Lord God: ‘In this too your fathers have blasphemed Me, by being unfaithful to Me.’” It is also found in the New Testament in Romans 1:2, "For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened.”
To say something is blasphemous, “means the action or words are in some way, shape or form against God or gods, depending on the religion." Most faithful people believe that those who say God is unfair or wrathful are considered to be blasphemous.
God instructs humans to be honest in all dealings; therefore, he speaks against false witness and lying as found in Exodus 23:1-2, “Do not spread false reports. Do not help a guilty person by being a malicious witness. Do not follow the crowd in doing wrong. When you give testimony in a lawsuit, do not pervert justice by siding with the crowd.” Leviticus 19:11-12 gives additional instructions, “Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not deceive one another. Do not swear falsely by my name and so profane the name of your God. I am the Lord.”
A strong and important warning is recorded in Matthew 12:31-32, “And so I tell you, every kind of sin and slander can be forgiven, but blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven. Anyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but anyone who speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come.”
We all have heard people who say "OMG." They are usually expressing surprise, not blasphemy. I believe that God knows what is in a person’s heart and the person’s intentions. Yet, I think that the irreverent expressions are an affront to people of faith and are unnecessary. Anyone who uses profanity or who struggles with impiety, which is a disregard for sacred beliefs, could begin a worthwhile conversation with God.
Another matter to consider is that some of these commonly heard expressions are harmful when they come from hatred and anger. In these cases, the words are divisive and hurtful. From personal experience, we all have known people with dark hearts who bring harm to others. This column deals with many laws and warnings. Yet, I believe that God is merciful and forgiving. If we have an open mind and heart, he will extend his guiding hand.
Please join me in sending prayers of gratitude to the frontline workers with the hope that they stay strong until we have therapies and possible cures. I continue to pray that God will give comfort to those who have lost loved ones. This pandemic must be taken seriously, and we all have an obligation to protect each other. A note of thanks goes to the poll workers who worked long hours for the country. May we, as Americans, join together to keep our country strong!
"When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it, always.” — Mahatma Gandhi
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.
