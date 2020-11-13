Crow: The meaning of blasphemy

For this discussion to be more meaningful, the assumption would be that an individual has accepted and is continuing to abide by the commandment found in Exodus 20:3, “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” Exodus 20:7 includes the following commandment, “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain; for the Lord will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.” One of the ways that the word vain is used is to say something is useless or without value. The religious view includes using God’s name irreverently and using his name without sacred intentions. Other ways God’s name is misused is through intimidation and self-serving piety which occur when used for material gain and power. Another way that God’s name is misused is through profanity which can mean blasphemous or obscene language. “Profane means irreverence or contempt for God or sacred principles or things.” (https://www.dictionary.com/browse/profane).