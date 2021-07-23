Crow: The relationship between science and religion

A reader asked if science had killed God.

Many people would say God is not dead, but most know that science has changed some aspects of religion.

The question is a good one because it opens the door to thoughts about the past and present relationship between religion and science. This relationship has been plagued with serious issues. History has informed us that religion can be destructive if misguided. History has also recorded that humans have used science/technology to create instruments of mass destruction which violates religious beliefs.

Understanding the importance of the present relationship between religion and science is vital if both are committed to the well-being of all people. This understanding could be informed by reviewing the history of the relationship between religion and science. I will list only a few examples about the changing views concerning the topic.