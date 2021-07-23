Crow: The relationship between science and religion

A reader asked if science had killed God.
Many people would say God is not dead, but most know that science has changed some aspects of religion.
The question is a good one because it opens the door to thoughts about the past and present relationship between religion and science. This relationship has been plagued with serious issues. History has informed us that religion can be destructive if misguided. History has also recorded that humans have used science/technology to create instruments of mass destruction which violates religious beliefs.
Understanding the importance of the present relationship between religion and science is vital if both are committed to the well-being of all people. This understanding could be informed by reviewing the history of the relationship between religion and science. I will list only a few examples about the changing views concerning the topic.
In addition to thinking that science has harmed religion, we find that early religious leaders punished people with theories about natural philosophy or science if they contradicted the Bible. Copernicus and Galileo come to mind. The beliefs of both men resulted in investigations against them. Copernicus was an astronomer, (1473–1543) who came to the conclusion that the planets including earth revolved around the sun. This finding was a different view of the world. Galileo (1564-1642) was a mathematician and an astronomer who studied motion. His work with the telescope changed the study of astronomy. (www.britannica.com/biography/Galileo-Galilei)
Charles Darwin presented his findings about evolutionary biology in “Origin of the Species” in 1859. In 1925, an uproar occurred when John Scopes, a high school teacher, was put on trial for teaching evolution. Even though the court case was about a Tennessee law, religious leaders considered evolution as being a contradiction to Biblical teachings. William Jennings Bryan, a well-known politician and religious leader, believed this scientific theory would damage the Christian faith. The fundamental religious communities were stirred up for a long battle against science for the protection of Biblical teachings.
Later in the 20th century, a shift occurred in the Protestant faith. The evangelical conservative group continued to uphold the Bible, and the liberal Protestants were more open to different views about culture and science. A systematic study of science and religion started in the 1960s. During this time, scientists from different professional areas studied religion. Ian Barbour created a contemporary field of study combining science and religion. Thomas F. Torrance, a Scottish Protestant theologian, presented important views to move discussions about science and religion. On a personal note, I went to the University of Edinburgh for postgraduate studies and was privileged to attend his classes.
The Catholic Church has made contributions to the science and religion debate. John Paul II was Pope from 1978 to 2005, and he spoke about the evolutionary theory. He also said that Galileo and Copernicus were correct in their findings. In 2009, David Masci, a researcher at the Pew Research Center, wrote about theistic evolution: “A belief held by some religious groups, including the Catholic Church, that God is the guiding force behind the process of evolution.” (https://www.pewforum.org/2009/02/04/overview-the-conflict-between-religion-and-evolution/) Pope Francis has also affirmed that evolution is compatible with church teachings.
In 1999, Stephen Jay Gould published “Rocks of Ages: Science and Religion in the Fullness of Life” in which he encouraged the reconciliation between religion and science. Gould was a critic of creationism. (The belief that the creation story in the Bible is literally true.) He brought to the public’s attention a concept that had been discussed by other people. NOMA (Non-Overlapping Magisteria) is a “philosophical world view that places religion and science in separate domains of questioning in order to avoid one contradicting the other. (https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Non-Overlapping_Magisteria) Simply stated, he believed that science dealt with empirical questions about the universe, and religion taught moral values and spiritual messages. They could both exist if they did not overlap.
Reconciliation between religion and science is a work in progress, but it is vital to the well-being of people of the world. We can choose to learn and reconcile, or we can oppose and create unnecessary battlefields. I believe that God created a universe with human beings fortified with the brain power to face challenges and solve problems. It remains a matter of will. “Why don’t you judge for yourselves what is right?” Luke 12:57
“If the ministry that brought condemnation was glorious, how much more glorious is the ministry that brings righteousness!” — 2 Corinthians 3:9
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at