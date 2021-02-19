Crow: The significance of Ash Wednesday, Lent

This week’s specific question was asked by a reader who is not familiar with Christian rituals: “Why ashes?” Ashes have long been associated with death and repentance. Ash Wednesday as a ritual or a celebration was not recorded in the Bible. Later, probably, in the 11th century, the celebrations for Ash Wednesday became a part of the Lenten Season.

The usage of ashes as a way to honor God and petition for forgiveness can be found in several books in the Bible. Passages that associate the dust with ashes can be found in Genesis. “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” (Genesis 2:7) “For dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.” (Genesis 3:19)

In Daniel 9:3, we find Daniel used fasting and ashes as he prayed, “I turned to the Lord God and pleaded with him in prayer and petition, in fasting, and in sackcloth and ashes.” Also in the Old Testament, the practice of repentance was recorded in Psalm 51:7-12. “Cleanse me with hyssop, and I will be clean. Let me hear joy and gladness. Hide your face from my sins and my iniquity. Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.”