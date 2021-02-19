Crow: The significance of Ash Wednesday, Lent

Each year I write about Lent because I think it is important to be reminded about the significance of this season.
For many Christians, the 40-day period, not counting Sundays, began on Feb. 17, Ash Wednesday, and ends on Saturday, April 3, before Easter Sunday on April 4, 2021.
“Lent has likely been observed since apostolic times, though the practice was not formalized until the First Council of Nicaea in AD 325. Christian scholars have noted that Lent became more regularized after the legalization of Christianity in AD 313. Most agree that by the end of the fourth century, the 40-day period of Easter preparation known as Lent existed, and that prayer and fasting constituted its primary spiritual exercises.” (https://www.britannica.com/topic/Lent)
The 40 days of Lent is associated with the time Christ was in the wilderness where he fasted and was tempted by the devil as recorded in Matthew 4. The first of several temptations can be found in Matthew 4:1-4, “Then Jesus was led by the spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. After fasting 40 days and forty nights, he was hungry. The tempter came to him and said, ‘If you are the Son of God, tell these stones to become bread.’ Jesus answered, ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.’" The other accounts of the temptations will provide insight into the thoughts and experiences of Jesus.
This week’s specific question was asked by a reader who is not familiar with Christian rituals: “Why ashes?” Ashes have long been associated with death and repentance. Ash Wednesday as a ritual or a celebration was not recorded in the Bible. Later, probably, in the 11th century, the celebrations for Ash Wednesday became a part of the Lenten Season.
The usage of ashes as a way to honor God and petition for forgiveness can be found in several books in the Bible. Passages that associate the dust with ashes can be found in Genesis. “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” (Genesis 2:7) “For dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.” (Genesis 3:19)
In Daniel 9:3, we find Daniel used fasting and ashes as he prayed, “I turned to the Lord God and pleaded with him in prayer and petition, in fasting, and in sackcloth and ashes.” Also in the Old Testament, the practice of repentance was recorded in Psalm 51:7-12. “Cleanse me with hyssop, and I will be clean. Let me hear joy and gladness. Hide your face from my sins and my iniquity. Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.”
On Ash Wednesday, the foreheads of the faithful are marked with ash crosses to signify the beginning of Lent and their willingness to reflect, fast, and repent. The following words are often used as part of the service: "Repent, and believe in the Gospel" and "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” Typically the ashes are made from the palm branches used to celebrate Palm Sunday from the previous year.
During Lent, the faithful will study Christ’s life. They will think about their sins of omission and commission and repent. They will petition for forgiveness and practice spiritual fasting. They will be encouraged by the promise of salvation that will come from Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection. “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. (1 Peter 5:6)
I believe that those who are following the rituals and traditions of faith will be prepared to partnership with others who want to pursue a healing process for our country. Encouraging people to find root causes for the divisiveness and common ground will provide fairness and justice for all people. To find ways to live peacefully with each other should be a goal for all people. “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.” (Colossians 3:15)
Next week’s column will follow the journey of Jesus as he gathered His followers, preached His messages, healed the sick, and restored life.
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.