Crow: Times of great challenges

First, I would like to note the warning found in Psalm 1:1-6, “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked, or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit and whose leaf does not wither and they prosper. Not so the wicked! They are like chaff that the wind blows away. Therefore the wicked will not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the assembly of the righteous. For the Lord watches over the way of the righteous, but the way of the wicked leads to destruction.”

The study of these words will provide the path of righteousness and help to avoid being blown like chaff in the wind.

Even though Jesus faced opposition, He used his God-given healing powers and authority to help those with needs. The following event can be found in John 5:5-20. When Jesus went to Jerusalem, he witnessed the gathering of disabled people, the blind, the lame, the paralyzed. Jesus saw a man who had been an invalid for many years lying on the ground.