Crow: Times of great challenges

Last week’s column presented the hardships caused by war and oppressive behavior. I have been thinking about the ways to face the latest challenges of violence and health.
The lines from a Christian song comes to mind. “There is a balm in Gilead to make the wounded whole; there is a balm in Gilead to heal the sin-sick soul.”
Balm is the oil from a plant or tree used for healing. Balm is also defined as a calming and curing effect and is often used as a metaphor for hope. A calming, curing balm could come from any faith or from people of goodwill.
For this week’s column, I have been thinking about the healing power and authority of Jesus. The words of the song are referring to Jesus in the New Testament. There are also references about the balm for healing in the Old Testament in Genesis 37:25 and in Jeremiah 8:21-22, “Since my people are crushed, I am crushed; I mourn, and horror grips me. Is there no balm in Gilead?”
Jeremiah’s question is my question. We understand the dangerous circumstances in the world and especially in Afghanistan. We praise the soldiers for their heroic actions. We mourn the tragic loss of lives. We know that horrific acts were crushing to those who needed to escape, and life will be dangerous for those left behind. We know that the placement of so many refuges will be difficult and their adjustments will be hard. There are no easy answers, but the need for unified efforts to heal the wounds of conflict and displacement is great.
First, I would like to note the warning found in Psalm 1:1-6, “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked, or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit and whose leaf does not wither and they prosper. Not so the wicked! They are like chaff that the wind blows away. Therefore the wicked will not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the assembly of the righteous. For the Lord watches over the way of the righteous, but the way of the wicked leads to destruction.”
The study of these words will provide the path of righteousness and help to avoid being blown like chaff in the wind.
Even though Jesus faced opposition, He used his God-given healing powers and authority to help those with needs. The following event can be found in John 5:5-20. When Jesus went to Jerusalem, he witnessed the gathering of disabled people, the blind, the lame, the paralyzed. Jesus saw a man who had been an invalid for many years lying on the ground.
Jesus asked him if he wanted to be cured. The man answered that no one would help him into the pool. Jesus told him to get up and walk. Jesus was curing people on the Sabbath, and the Jewish leaders began to attack him because the law did not allow work on the Sabbath. In his defense Jesus told them that his Father was at his work every day, and that he was also working. The powerful leaders were not only upset that Jesus broke the Sabbath rule, but that he said he was the son of God.
Jesus gave them this answer in John 5:19, “Very truly I tell you, the son can do nothing by himself; he can do only what he sees his father doing. For the father loves the son and shows him all he does. He will show him even greater works.”
Jesus used his healing powers to help powerless people. His acts of mercy reveal the way that lives can be renewed by faith. The apostle John wrote that Jesus was God incarnate, the word made flesh. He was the only way to God, eternal life, and the forgiveness of sins. God challenges his followers to study messages to find the spiritual truths that nourish the will and spirit.
Yes, there is a balm in Gilead! It is a matter of faithful prayers for guidance and wise planning to rescue and help people with needs to find support and peace. Prayers are needed for the families who lost loved ones in Afghanistan and the ones who were unable to escape. Pray for a balm of hope for people who are crushed by the pandemic.
“You will draw water from the springs of salvation.” — Isaiah 12:3
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.