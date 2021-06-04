Crow: Understanding the meaning of righteousness

After last week’s column, I received a request to write about righteousness. Righteousness is an important attribute for some major religions including Hinduism, Buddhism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam. The dictionary definition of righteous is to be morally correct and just. A review of the righteousness of God and righteous human behavior will provide a better understanding of the word.
One way to think about the righteousness of God is to consider it as a deeper spiritual belief held by many Christians as presented in 2 Corinthians 5:21. “God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” A more detailed explanation is recorded in Romans 3:21-26. “But now apart from the law the righteousness of God has been made known, to which the Law and the Prophets testify. This righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus. God presented Christ as a sacrifice of atonement, through the shedding of his blood — to be received by faith. He did this to demonstrate his righteousness, because in his forbearance he had left the sins committed beforehand unpunished — he did it to demonstrate his righteousness at the present time, so as to be just and the one who justifies those who have faith in Jesus.”
Righteous behavior means actively using one’s abilities and religious commitments to work for the betterment of all of God’s creations including the well-being of fellow humans. It is a relationship informed and guided by law. “Pursue righteousness, faith, love and peace, along with those who call on the Lord out of a pure heart.” (2 Timothy 2:22) “Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor.” (Proverbs 21:21)
In the Bible, we find many individuals who lived by the righteous words of God. The stories of the few people listed are among many who are worth reading and rereading: the prophets, Abraham, Sarah, Noah, Job, Daniel, John the Baptist, Zechariah, Elizabeth, Mary, Joseph and Dorcas. The stories of the Apostles who sacrificed their lives to spread righteous messages are heartbreaking. Of course, the life and messages of Jesus give us the greatest story. The life stories found in the Bible are inspiring and can be guides to righteous living.
If we move beyond the Biblical time period, we look to leaders who are involved in righteous deeds and speak righteous words. These leaders have made important contributions to the well-being of people.
My list would include Gandhi who dedicated his life to following his faith and Jesus’ words of non-violence. Martin Luther King Jr. chose to be non-violent and lost his life in the difficult struggle for social and racial justice. I admire John Lewis who stood up for justice each time he was struck down by hatred. He also served people and his country as a member of Congress. I am moved by Pope Francis’ willingness to reach out to those whose lives are damaged by the cruelties of the social systems across the world.
Leaders of many different denominations and faiths are urging their members to stand up for peace and justice. I believe that readers could list people in their churches and communities who are righteous by words and deeds. I am interested in learning more about these special people.
On an urgent note, we need to study the root causes of violent behavior. Why do people kill or harm innocent children in a classroom, people in places of worship, movie theater or concert arenas? These tragic events need to be stopped. One last point, why would anybody suppress the voting right of another person? Voter suppression steals human rights! It can create one more American tragedy. Tolerance for violent and unjust behavior supports the violation of human rights and religious commitments and commandments. It is a stain on the soul of the country.
William Butler Yeats wrote the following words in “The Second Coming” (1919) which describe our present dilemma:
“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.”
“To do what is right and just is more acceptable to the Lord than sacrifice.” Proverbs 21:3.
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.