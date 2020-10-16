Crow: Views and beliefs on human suffering

Views about suffering have been a part of many religions. Hinduism includes the belief that “One must learn to endure suffering with detachment and acceptance, keeping faith in God and performing actions as an obligatory duty and sacrificial offering to God.” (https://www.hinduwebsite.com/hinduism/h_suffering.asp). They believe that suffering is the result of negative human behavior. Judaism includes the belief that suffering is the punishment for sins which will test the faith of individuals. The story of Job is an example of testing of one’s faith. The Qur’an explains that Muslims must adhere to the will of Allah and recognize that suffering is the selfish and evil results of human actions. Muslims are advised to overcome suffering and to give aid to those who are suffering. From the Bahá'í religion, Abdu’l-Bahá wrote, “To attain eternal happiness one must suffer. He who has reached the state of self-sacrifice has true joy. Temporal joy will vanish.” (http://bahaiquotes.com/subject/suffering) The Noble Truths of Buddhism reveal that suffering, pain and misery exist in life, suffering is caused by selfish craving or personal desire, selfish craving can be overcome, and the way to overcome this misery is by following the Eightfold Path. (http://www.buddhanet.net/e-learning/5minbud.htm) For Christianity, Paul presents an insightful explanation in 2 Corinthians 4:17-18. “For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” Romans 5:3-5 also supports the Christian view of suffering, “We also glory in our sufferings, because we know suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit.”