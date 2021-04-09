Crow: What's next for people of faith?

What’s Next? This is the question of the week. I found many situations needing answers, but I have selected three.
The first “What’s Next” question concerns the activities of Jesus after His resurrection. He spent 40 days on earth before His ascension. During that time, He appeared and spoke to people. He encouraged His followers to leave the confines of their homes and go forth and speak to people of different races and religions. This commandment is called the Great Commission found in Matthew 28:16-20. “The 11 disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain where Jesus had told them to go. When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted.
“Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.’” The results of Jesus’ message is evident in the fact that Christianity is a worldwide major religion today. “If we walk in the light as he himself is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, cleanses us from all sin.” John 1:7
Acts 10:1-48 described an interesting Biblical narrative that revealed a “What’s Next” question about the purpose of a meeting between Peter, a Jewish disciple, and Cornelius, a gentile Roman centurion. These two men had different backgrounds and traditions, but they were brought together by the urging of the voices in their visions for a purpose.
Peter expressed his religious law about food in Acts 10:14-15, “I have never eaten anything impure or unclean.” A voice responded, “Do not call anything impure that God has made clean.” In Acts 10:28, Peter spoke to those who had gathered, “You know that it is unlawful for a Jew to associate with or to visit a Gentile; but God has shown me that I should not call anyone profane or unclean.”
Peter had been led to a different view in Acts 10: 34-36, “I truly understand that God shows no partiality, but in every nation anyone who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him. You know the message he sent to the people of Israel, preaching peace by Jesus Christ who is Lord of all.” Peter continued in Acts 10:42-43, “He commanded us to preach to the people and to testify that he is the one ordained by God as judge of the living and the dead. All the prophets testify about him that everyone who believes in him receives forgiveness of sins through his name.” Cornelius had worshiped one God and was believed to be the first Gentile to be converted to Christianity. The result of Peter and Cornelius’ meeting which was a part of God’s plan was a shift into a more inclusive approach to spreading the gospel.
The following “What’s Next” question could be asked of people of faith who have recently celebrated important religious events: Passover and the Resurrection of Christ. Members of each religion have been involved in their history and their values. People of faith go to houses of worship to receive the messages about their faith. They, also, study their sacred texts. These are important activities that should inform them about the way to live meaningful lives. The question is, “Will they take their beliefs into their daily lives?”
It would mean opening the doors of the houses of worship and going out into the world to make faith an instrument to solve the increasing problems of violence and to encourage peaceful and just interactions. “God is light and in him there is no darkness at all.” John 1:5
God gave people free will by which they could elect to do good things or to bring harm to others. Luke 6:45 is a verse of truth, “A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”
If many different types of people do not put aside violent acts, deep-seated hatred, self-serving political differences, and petty grievances, what will happen next?