Crow: What's next for people of faith?

Peter expressed his religious law about food in Acts 10:14-15, “I have never eaten anything impure or unclean.” A voice responded, “Do not call anything impure that God has made clean.” In Acts 10:28, Peter spoke to those who had gathered, “You know that it is unlawful for a Jew to associate with or to visit a Gentile; but God has shown me that I should not call anyone profane or unclean.”

Peter had been led to a different view in Acts 10: 34-36, “I truly understand that God shows no partiality, but in every nation anyone who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him. You know the message he sent to the people of Israel, preaching peace by Jesus Christ who is Lord of all.” Peter continued in Acts 10:42-43, “He commanded us to preach to the people and to testify that he is the one ordained by God as judge of the living and the dead. All the prophets testify about him that everyone who believes in him receives forgiveness of sins through his name.” Cornelius had worshiped one God and was believed to be the first Gentile to be converted to Christianity. The result of Peter and Cornelius’ meeting which was a part of God’s plan was a shift into a more inclusive approach to spreading the gospel.