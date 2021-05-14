Crow: When love and trust prove difficult

A friend wrote the following message, “I feel guilty that I find it difficult to love some people. I also think that tyrannical leaders who brutalize and repress their people do not deserve to be loved. I know that Jesus and God have instructed us to love everyone and to consider them brothers and sisters, but I sometimes find it hard.”

It can be hard to trust and love the people who are abusive. Even though we know that people with hate in their hearts probably will not change, we should love them. As people of goodwill and faith, we should continue to hold kind thoughts and offer helpful words and actions. If we are faithful, we will grow spiritually. Love will be the operative force of this growth.

Scripture has informed us that we are loved by God and that Jesus sacrificed his life for our salvation. This type of love, agape, is the perfect love. Many of us live and love in a more self-centered way. Many of us have human flaws. Fortunately, we are blessed that God is merciful and forgiving. “He does not treat us as our sins deserve or repay us according to our iniquities. For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his love for those who fear him; as far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us. As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him; for he knows how we are formed, he remembers that we are dust.” (Psalm 103:10-14)