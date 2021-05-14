Crow: When love and trust prove difficult

A friend wrote the following message, “I feel guilty that I find it difficult to love some people. I also think that tyrannical leaders who brutalize and repress their people do not deserve to be loved. I know that Jesus and God have instructed us to love everyone and to consider them brothers and sisters, but I sometimes find it hard.”
I have talked with several people who have expressed similar thoughts.
It can be hard to trust and love the people who are abusive. Even though we know that people with hate in their hearts probably will not change, we should love them. As people of goodwill and faith, we should continue to hold kind thoughts and offer helpful words and actions. If we are faithful, we will grow spiritually. Love will be the operative force of this growth.
Scripture has informed us that we are loved by God and that Jesus sacrificed his life for our salvation. This type of love, agape, is the perfect love. Many of us live and love in a more self-centered way. Many of us have human flaws. Fortunately, we are blessed that God is merciful and forgiving. “He does not treat us as our sins deserve or repay us according to our iniquities. For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his love for those who fear him; as far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us. As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him; for he knows how we are formed, he remembers that we are dust.” (Psalm 103:10-14)
For humans made of dust, life is a journey of lessons by which we can become better people. I decided to include the thoughts of several writers who teach important life lessons and highlight the power of love.
Martin Luther King, Jr. provided a simple truth about life, “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return.” The novelist, Iris Murdock gave us another lesson when she wrote, “We can only learn to love by loving.”
Bernard Malamud, an American writer, wrote, “We have two lives: the one we learn with and the life we live after that.” The main character in his title story from, “The Magic Barrel” is Leo Finkle, who is a person who does not know love. He decided that he would find a wife who would improve his chances of being more acceptable as a rabbi. She would be a prop in his life. The story contains many lessons which include the necessity of being honest and being open to God’s guidance. When human love is improved, the move to understanding agape, a pure love, becomes more obtainable.
Even though Martin Buber, a Jewish theologian and philosopher, was a controversial figure, one of his messages is clearly a beneficial way to interact with each other and God. He explained that in many relationships one individual is objectified as a type, not as a person. He called this relationship an I-It arrangement. He believed that an effective human relationship should always be I-You, a real person relating to a real person. A connection with God should be a respectful I-Thou relationship.
For the last example, I will include a Biblical story that reveals storge, an empathic or natural love, and philia, a mutual love between friends. Jesus’ time on earth as a man and his relationship with his disciples and his friends taught us the importance of both types of love. We find in John 11:35, “Jesus wept.” Even though Jesus had the power to restore Lazarus’ life, his compassion for the grieving family and his personal loss presented a powerful lesson for us to follow.
Now we can return to the friend’s concern in the first paragraph. We should accept that presently we have a somewhat limited ability to love each other as God and Jesus loves us. In good faith, we must be committed to be on the path to a higher expression of love as found in Corinthians 13:4-8. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”
