Crow: When power turns destructive

Today, psychological studies reveal that power exposes the true nature of a person; therefore, we have people in professional and personal relationships who use their positions for the good of others, and those who sacrifice others for their own benefit.

Countries are controlled by leaders with power and the option to govern by the will of the people or by force without the consent of the people. Military power can be used by countries to defend its citizens or used aggressively by corrupt leaders to subjugate people or countries. We should be alarmed that there are at least eight counties with weapons of mass destruction which could be used by power-hungry leaders to destroy many people.

Here in the United States, we have the right to elect leaders. We should be careful and knowledgeable about using the precious right to vote. We should elect people with wisdom and moral values. We should also be aware that corruption creeps in through tiny cracks and finds a permanent home.