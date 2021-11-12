Crow: When power turns destructive

The topic this week starts with thoughts about different types of power. History informs us that the usage and love of power have been destructive for centuries. The Bible describes the powerful countries that tried to destroy God’s people. In the New Testament, religious leaders feared Jesus’s popularity and used their power to end his life. Fortunately, they mistakenly empowered the spirit of the word to spread.
Church history has recorded actions of religious leaders who invested in their own power rather than the power of God. Moving through the centuries, two men from the 19th century viewed power in different ways. Friedrich Nietzsche wrote, “What is good? All that heightens the feeling of power, the will to power, power itself. What is bad? All that is born of weakness. What is happiness? The feeling that power is growing, that resistance is overcome.” (https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/nietzsche/)
Lord Acton cautioned Bishop Creighton about the misuse of power by political and religious leaders and said that they should be held accountable. He also warned about the dangers of power. “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” (https://oll.libertyfund.org/quote/lord-acton-writes-to-bishop-creighton-that-the-same-moral-standards-should-be-applied-to-all-men-political-and-religious-leaders-included-especially-since-power-tends-to-corrupt-and-absolute-power-corrupts-absolutely-1887)
Today, psychological studies reveal that power exposes the true nature of a person; therefore, we have people in professional and personal relationships who use their positions for the good of others, and those who sacrifice others for their own benefit.
Countries are controlled by leaders with power and the option to govern by the will of the people or by force without the consent of the people. Military power can be used by countries to defend its citizens or used aggressively by corrupt leaders to subjugate people or countries. We should be alarmed that there are at least eight counties with weapons of mass destruction which could be used by power-hungry leaders to destroy many people.
Here in the United States, we have the right to elect leaders. We should be careful and knowledgeable about using the precious right to vote. We should elect people with wisdom and moral values. We should also be aware that corruption creeps in through tiny cracks and finds a permanent home.
People should also think about a different type of power. Embracing religious beliefs provides the power to live with the demands of life and the strength to uplift others according to their needs. In a sermon, Augustine discussed two views of Christ who sacrificed his life like a lamb for the forgiveness of our sins and like the power of a lion as he conquered death. The power of the lamb and the lion promises redemptive love and eternal life.
Christians are not alone in this struggle. The religions of Abraham offer the belief that in the future Messianic Age there will be peace and brotherhood. People of the Jewish faith believe that this messiah has yet to arrive. They hold true to their beliefs and sacred scripture. Christians and Muslims believe that Jesus will return. Jesus is mentioned in the Quran “25 times by the name Isa, third-person 48 times, first-person 35 times.” (https://believersportal.com/how-many-times-is-jesus-mentioned-in-the-quran/erses of the Quran) Jesus is considered to be one of their six prophets. (https://www.muslimunitycenter.org/how-is-jesus-perceived-in-islam/) If the tenets of the Abrahamic religions are upheld and practiced, the adherents would have some important common beliefs.
In addition to the Abrahamic religions, we should note that in different ways other religions provide guidance. Buddhists believe in a simple philosophy, “Teach this truth: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.” People of the Baháʼí faith are dedicated to purity and peaceful lives. “No man can attain his true station except through his justice. No power can exist except through unity.” (Bahá’u’lláh founder of the Baháʼí Faith)
It is comforting to know that many people pray and work for the elimination of violence and corruption. They practice kindness, and support those with needs. Even living in a complex world, people can be good to each other in everyday relationships.
“I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh.” — Ezekiel 36:26
