Crow: Why are there so many Protestant denominations?

One way is the handling of snakes as part of religious services. People in some churches use Mark 16:17-18 to support this practice, “And these signs will accompany those who believe: In my name they will drive out demons; they will speak in new tongues; they will pick up snakes with their hands; and when they drink deadly poison, it will not hurt them at all; they will place their hands on sick people, and they will get well.”

Snake handling is illegal in some states due to health issues, but there are still churches in some rural areas that continue this practice to prove their faith.

We could discuss more differences if space was available. Many of the differences are not troublesome, but I believe it is harmful to any denomination or faith to engage in petty disagreements that divide congregations and split churches. “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” (Ephesians 4:29)