Crow: Words always matter

In Romans 3:22-26, we find the meaning of God’s gift. “This righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe, for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption from Christ Jesus. God presented Christ as a sacrifice of atonement, through the shedding of his blood — to be received by faith. He did this to demonstrate his righteousness, because in his forbearance he had left the sins committed beforehand unpunished — he did it to demonstrate his righteousness, so as to be just and the one who justifies those who have faith in Jesus.”

Righteousness is a gift of faith to become a child of God. How would a person who has been justified by God as a righteous follower interact with others? Simply stated, the person would become more Christlike. “Pursue righteousness, faith, love and peace.” 2 Timothy 2:22