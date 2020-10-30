Crow: Words always matter

This Sunday is All Saints’ Day. Many Christians across the world will continue to honor their Saints. It has been a Christian celebration for centuries. “Now, therefore, you are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, having been built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone.” Ephesians 2:19-20
Words always matter is my point this week. On a lighter note, we can think of words that sound like what they mean: buzz, beep, whack, boom and giggle. Instead of using onomatopoeia, I am thinking about words that have strength when uttered.
My favorite examples are the words righteous and justice. Webster's defines righteous as “acting in accord with divine or moral law.” Justice means the “establishment or determination of rights according to the rules of law or equity.”
A good start to this discussion is to review the righteousness of God, which is similarly described in the three Abrahamic religions and in some Eastern religions like Hinduism and Buddhism. The righteousness of God is defined as “the quality or state of being righteous; holiness; purity; uprightness as used in scripture and theology.” (https://wikidiff.com/righteousness/righteous) “The work of righteousness will be peace, and the effect of righteousness, quietness and assurance forever. My people will dwell in a peaceful habitation, in secure dwellings, and in quiet resting places.” Isaiah 32:17-18
In Romans 3:22-26, we find the meaning of God’s gift. “This righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe, for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption from Christ Jesus. God presented Christ as a sacrifice of atonement, through the shedding of his blood — to be received by faith. He did this to demonstrate his righteousness, because in his forbearance he had left the sins committed beforehand unpunished — he did it to demonstrate his righteousness, so as to be just and the one who justifies those who have faith in Jesus.”
Righteousness is a gift of faith to become a child of God. How would a person who has been justified by God as a righteous follower interact with others? Simply stated, the person would become more Christlike. “Pursue righteousness, faith, love and peace.” 2 Timothy 2:22
Worldwide conflicts inform us that civil righteousness and social justice are needed in order to have peace and justice in society. “Children are sold into sex slavery. The poor are beaten and forced to work without pay. Human trafficking or modern-day slavery continues in every country. There are more than 35 million slaves in the world today, more than at any other time in history." (https://sharedhope.org/2018/06/04/biblical-justice-and-social-justice/) Should people of faith be involved in the attempt to bring social justice and peace to our communities and other countries? If Christians are expected to be more Christlike, they should work for social justice to overcome oppression, racial injustice, and violence. They should feed the hungry and help the sick.
I noticed in Jude 1:4,16, a few interesting comments about his time period, “For certain men have crept in unnoticed, ungodly men, who turn the grace of our God into lewdness and deny the only Lord God and our Lord Jesus Christ. These people are grumblers and faultfinders; they follow their own evil desires; they boast about themselves and flatter others for their own advantage.”
I believe that we have permitted some people who bring harm to others to operate in our society. I call attention to three problems that have brought serious harm to society:
- The failure to follow the basic precautions from health authorities has increased the spread of COVID-19 and caused too many deaths.
- The killing of innocent people and compromised equality and equity are the results of racial injustice.
- Inhumane immigration policies and practices have caused over 500 children to be separated from their parents for a long period of time.
I submit that the people whose actions have caused these problems should think about righteous behavior and social justice.
“Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” Philippians 4:8
Earl Crow's column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal.
