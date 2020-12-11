Crow: Words of comfort in challenging times

In the last weeks of 2020, many people continue to face serious challenges. The words in Isaiah 35:3-4 provide courage. “Strengthen the weak hands, and confirm the feeble knees. Say to them that are of a fearful heart, ‘Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come and save you.’”

Strength and courage come from God, but each day, words and deeds should be offered to support, encourage and comfort each other.

In the first two weeks of Advent, Christians were involved in reflection and penitence. The message in Philippians 4:4-5 is appropriate for the start on the third week of Advent on Sunday. “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.” It is also the time to light the pink candle, called the Shepherds Candle. It is a recognition of the joyful news that the angel brought to the shepherds who were in the fields watching their sheep. The third week is a joyful time for Christians to anticipate the arrival of the Christ Child who will bring the gift of salvation. Sharing this joy is a true blessing of human life.