Crow: Words of comfort in challenging times

In the last weeks of 2020, many people continue to face serious challenges. The words in Isaiah 35:3-4 provide courage. “Strengthen the weak hands, and confirm the feeble knees. Say to them that are of a fearful heart, ‘Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come and save you.’”
Strength and courage come from God, but each day, words and deeds should be offered to support, encourage and comfort each other.
In the first two weeks of Advent, Christians were involved in reflection and penitence. The message in Philippians 4:4-5 is appropriate for the start on the third week of Advent on Sunday. “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.” It is also the time to light the pink candle, called the Shepherds Candle. It is a recognition of the joyful news that the angel brought to the shepherds who were in the fields watching their sheep. The third week is a joyful time for Christians to anticipate the arrival of the Christ Child who will bring the gift of salvation. Sharing this joy is a true blessing of human life.
Each year, I find joy in reading Luke 1:46-55. Luke presents Mary’s beautiful song of praise called the Magnificat. “And Mary said: ‘My soul magnifies the Lord, And my spirit has rejoiced in God my Savior. For he has regarded the lowly state of his maidservant; For behold, henceforth all generations will call me blessed. For he who is mighty has done great things for me, And holy is his name. And his mercy is on those who fear him. From generation to generation, he has shown strength with his arm; He has scattered the proud in the imagination of their hearts. He has put down the mighty from their thrones, And exalted the lowly. He has filled the hungry with good things. And the rich he has sent away empty. He has helped his servant Israel. In remembrance of his mercy, As he spoke to our fathers, to Abraham and to his seed forever.’ ”
Mary’s song includes her gratitude for being chosen to be the mother of the son of God. She acknowledges God’s power and mercy. She praises him for uplifting the lowly and feeding the hungry. She speaks about God’s displeasure with the proud and the mighty. When she speaks about her Jewish heritage, we can understand the importance their family connections to King David. The connections reveal that a strong tree must have deep roots to be fruitful.
A way to gain a better understanding of the scriptural details of the birth narrative is to visualize the lives of Mary and Joseph. Even though they understood the words of the angel, Gabriel, about the holy significance of the birth of God’s Son, they were faced with difficult daily problems. A strong government ruled their lives and decreed that all people had to return to their family’s home city and pay taxes. As anyone can imagine, the three day-journey would have been difficult. It must have been painful for a woman of full pregnancy. Joseph and Mary’s faith and determination enabled them to reach Bethlehem to find shelter with the animals in a lower level of a house and await the joyful birth of the Jesus.
In addition to reading scripture, I have been following Pope Francis’ public messages. He expresses his belief that the needs of all people should be met by changing political and economic systems. He frequently discusses the important concepts of solidarity, generosity, and reciprocity. He said, “The symbols of Christmas are signs of hope, especially in this difficult period. There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light.” (https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2020-12/pope-francis-angelus-light-of-christmas-pandemic-advent.html) Pope Francis’ reference to the light is the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus.
This ending quote was written by the theologian Karl Barth. “Unfulfilled and fulfilled promises are related to each other, as are dawn and sunrise. Both promise and in fact the same promise. If anywhere at all, then it is precisely in the light of the coming of Christ that faith has become Advent faith, the expectation of future revelation. But faith knows for whom and for what it is waiting. It is fulfilled faith because it lays hold on the fulfilled promise.”
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.
