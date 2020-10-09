Crow: Words that inspire good behavior

Luke 8:16 is also meaningful. “No one lights a lamp and hides it in a clay jar or puts it under a bed. Instead, they put it on a stand, so that those who come in can see the light.” I believe that members of any church should let their light shine in support of each other and to let their light, their faith, shine as others, strangers, come to the door. Matthew 7:7-8 addresses this issue, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.” For this approach to work the light must be so convincing that others will seek and knock at the door.

Whether we follow these Biblical beliefs, other religious texts, historical wisdom or psychological understanding of human nature, it is time for change. Starting with positive virtues such as empathy and compassion can lead to understanding another person’s life, beliefs and problems.

The replacement of amoral behavior with decent human interactions could be a foundation for a workable society. People of all races and religions working together, could solve many problems. Ralph Waldo Emerson’s quote could continue to be used as a guide. “There can be no high civility without deep morality.”