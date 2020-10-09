Crow: Words that inspire good behavior

Recently, I watched a commercial with a diverse religious and racial group of people singing “I’ll Stand by You.”
My first reaction was that words should lead to meaningful actions. “I’ll Stand by You” should mean "I will wear a mask and follow health recommendations." In my opinion, the word “domination” should be used to describe what COVID-19 has done to the health and economic well-being of people.
I suggest the following actions: keep the sick in thoughts and prayers; show compassion to those who have lost loved ones; and encourage government officials to find ways to control health issues and to restore a sound economy.
Thoughts about words and actions led to the question of the week. Where do we find guidance for words that inspire good behavior? To understand human words and actions, the first step is to understand human nature. The search to understand human behavior revealed that humans choose to be good or bad.
One view of human behavior can be found in an ancient Egyptian religion. Around 2375 BC, they believed that truth, balance, order, harmony and law were important and were presented by Maat, a goddess. The opposite forces of disruption, injustice, violence and deception were ruled by Isfet. Maat and Isfet represented the dual nature of humans.
For centuries, philosophers and theologians have written about the complicated nature of humans. Among many, Aristotle, Plato, Cicero and Augustine wrote about virtuous attributes and dangerous vices.
One of several examples is Evagrius, a fourth century Christian monk, who wrote about eight types of evil thoughts. One of his interesting points was that humans have bad thoughts over which there is little control, but they can control whether or not bad thoughts lead to bad actions. In the sixth century, Pope Gregory, the Great, made a list of sins and virtues. In the 13th century, Thomas Aquinas included pride, greed, anger, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth in his list of sins and presented virtues to combat evil. The list included four cardinal virtues, justice, prudence, temperance and fortitude, and three theological virtues, faith, hope and charity.
Each religion has its standards of behavior. It is important to note that Judaic, Christian and Islamic guiding texts for good behavior are similar. It would seem that humans have enough resourceful guides to avoid harmful actions.
Turning to words and actions that I think would help people live together with mutual benefits is found in John 15:7. “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.” This verse means that an acceptance of Jesus must be a steadfast commitment for his words to have a place in one’s life. God has given instructions, and Jesus, with the power of the Holy Spirit, brought the words to the followers. The words of Jesus clearly instruct followers on the acceptable way to act and live.
Luke 8:16 is also meaningful. “No one lights a lamp and hides it in a clay jar or puts it under a bed. Instead, they put it on a stand, so that those who come in can see the light.” I believe that members of any church should let their light shine in support of each other and to let their light, their faith, shine as others, strangers, come to the door. Matthew 7:7-8 addresses this issue, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.” For this approach to work the light must be so convincing that others will seek and knock at the door.
Whether we follow these Biblical beliefs, other religious texts, historical wisdom or psychological understanding of human nature, it is time for change. Starting with positive virtues such as empathy and compassion can lead to understanding another person’s life, beliefs and problems.
The replacement of amoral behavior with decent human interactions could be a foundation for a workable society. People of all races and religions working together, could solve many problems. Ralph Waldo Emerson’s quote could continue to be used as a guide. “There can be no high civility without deep morality.”
For the following verse think about many people instead of two. “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” Ecclesiastes 4:9-10
“I'll stand by you,” should ring a bell!
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.
