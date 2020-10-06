Death of beloved Moravian record-keeper noted in tradition bound community

For years, Richard Starbuck took time from his schedule each week to wind a handsome grandfather clock in the lobby of the Moravian archives.
It was an easy task, not a big chore or any sort of ordeal, but it needed doing, and so Starbuck did it.
Monday morning, the clock stopped ticking, but it wasn’t due to negligence or forgetfulness. Rather it was deliberate, an act of love and remembrance.
“Clock stopped, in memory of Richard W. Starbuck.”
A one-line note printed to honor a faithful Moravian who dedicated a large part of his life to his church and preserving its rich history. Starbuck was 73 when he passed away Sunday of complications from abdominal surgery.
“Fifty percent of the people who come here come for family research,” said Archivist Eric Elliott. “Richard knew (the archives) were not just dry records but family stories and he cared for them like you’d want somebody to care for your family’s stories.”
Preserving history
Non-Moravians, if you’ve lived in Winston-Salem for more than a couple of days, are well aware of God’s Acre in Old Salem.
A lot of us, pre-pandemic anyway, looked forward to the simple, stirring elegance of the Easter morning sunrise service. The ritual, and its run-up, are older than the Republic itself.
The washing of the graves, the pre-dawn Moravian band processional, even sugar cakes all managed to become a part of the city’s cultural fabric.
Less well known, but of equal importance, is the role of the archives and the meticulous daily record keeping of the Moravian Church in America, Southern Province, lovingly kept in the Archie K. Davis Center to log the experience of German-speaking immigrants who arrived in Bethabara in the mid-18th century.
Central to that was Starbuck’s work preserving and translating those records, many of which were kept in manuscript German until just before the Civil War. The collection encompasses some 1,600 titles and an estimated 1 million pages.
Stories about daily life, events large and small, are written in daily diaries, an irreplaceable record of the life of the community.
“Richard gave 34 years of his life to working here,” said Elliott, the archivist since 2017. “He was a joyful Moravian servant trying to help others.”
Starbuck’s biographical information reads like many others: father and husband. Dedicated, godly man. He was a graduate of Williams College in Massachusetts and career-minded working for the Winston-Salem Sentinel before finding his calling at the archives.
With his bow tie and wry sense of humor, he was a familiar figure to hundreds of academics, church scholars and genealogists.
Steady guidance
Elliott had to think a minute when asked to share a few of his thoughts and memories that could shed light on his colleague’s life. “It all depends on how well you knew Richard,” he said.
There was a funny — and personal — observation. In Starbuck’s later years, he experienced some difficulty with his voice becoming softer.
“And I have had some trouble with my hearing,” Elliott said. “It made for some pretty interesting conversations.”
And there was his work, a highlight of which was Starbuck’s inexhaustible curiosity about the interaction of early Moravian settlers with native Cherokee people here in North Carolina which led to the publication of multiple volumes of valuable history.
Starbuck was a “true friend of the Cherokee people,” wrote principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a social media post. “His work translating Moravian missionary writings about life among our ancestors is of enduring significance to the Cherokee Nation, the Moravian church and the world.”
Then there was the gentle, determined way Starbuck would guide professional and amateur researchers alike. Elliott noted his first experience in the early 2000s when he came to the Davis Center to search for material on the West End neighborhood.
“He sized you up by the quality of your questions,” Elliott said. “And he would lead you to better questions.”
He would handle easy, Google-able queries and follow with questions of his own that he already knew how to answer. “He would say, ‘Did you look here, here and here?’” Elliott said.
Sounds like the work of a teacher who knew the value of a story well told.
“His passing is the passing of an important period in the history of this place,” Elliott said.
