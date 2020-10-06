Death of beloved Moravian record-keeper noted in tradition bound community

For years, Richard Starbuck took time from his schedule each week to wind a handsome grandfather clock in the lobby of the Moravian archives.

It was an easy task, not a big chore or any sort of ordeal, but it needed doing, and so Starbuck did it.

Monday morning, the clock stopped ticking, but it wasn’t due to negligence or forgetfulness. Rather it was deliberate, an act of love and remembrance.

“Clock stopped, in memory of Richard W. Starbuck.”

A one-line note printed to honor a faithful Moravian who dedicated a large part of his life to his church and preserving its rich history. Starbuck was 73 when he passed away Sunday of complications from abdominal surgery.

“Fifty percent of the people who come here come for family research,” said Archivist Eric Elliott. “Richard knew (the archives) were not just dry records but family stories and he cared for them like you’d want somebody to care for your family’s stories.”

Preserving history

Non-Moravians, if you’ve lived in Winston-Salem for more than a couple of days, are well aware of God’s Acre in Old Salem.