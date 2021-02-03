Deputies' patience, calmness leads to end of hours-long standoff. 'Time is always on our side,' Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says

A lot of credit - if that’s even the right word - for the peaceful end to a 5-hour standoff Monday between deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and a 78-year-old man who’d squeezed off a few rounds from a rifle must go to the man’s wife.
That we know.
“Getting information, talking with his spouse about what was going on, that was important,” said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. “It could have ended another way, certainly.”
Second guessing cops has become something of a national pastime these days - but there was more to it than that.
Public, hours-long standoffs such as Monday’s incident are rare, thank God, and each is unique.
But in recent years, there have been enough, with an array of different outcomes, for even casual observers - taxpayers who pay for the protection of law-enforcement and constituents with a say in selecting its leadership - to detect subtle changes in approach.
Better training, deeper understanding of mental-health issues, literal calmness under fire and simple patience, are factors.
“In today’s climate, (law enforcement) has to be very methodical,” Kimbrough said. “We’re being very cautious, hesitant even, and thinking more.”
Roll the tank
Monday’s incident, if the details are fuzzy, started with a 911 hang-up.
A deputy came by to check, and the elderly homeowner fired his rifle while his wife stood between him and that deputy. When the deputy hustled her outside, the man retreated farther inside.
It took nearly five hours, and a door blown off its hinges so cops trained in tactical response could try to get a better look inside, but the standoff ended with the man’s surrender, no further gunfire and more importantly, no injuries.
The man’s behavior, authorities said after the standoff ended, was viewed as a medical problem as much as an act of violence. He was taken by ambulance for a medical evaluation rather than a jail cell.
“He’s just angry,” said Major Mark Elliott, the commander of the sheriff’s enforcement bureau.
That attitude is charitable and compassionate. Looking at the man as both a distressed, potentially cognitively impaired and as an armed suspect was both obvious and smart.
Knowing that no one else was inside provided an advantage, too. “Time is always on our side,” Kimbrough said.
Sadly, though, other similar high-profile standoffs ended in tragedy; memories still linger and are sources of resentment and mistrust.
The most obvious - and painful - occurred in Winston-Salem in May 2011 on Reynolds Park Road.
The wife of a 64-year-old man called police to report that he’d been acting erratically. Officers were speaking with her in the doorway when they saw the man loading a handgun.
Cops moved her to safety, and called for backup. They tried unsuccessfully to negotiate. About two hours after the standoff began, police tossed tear gas inside. Tactical units rolled up to the house in an armored vehicle that the department had recently acquired.
No doubt it was terrifying, particularly to an agitated, distraught man. The 64-year-old shot twice. Officers, who were cleared two months later, returned fire and killed the man.
Second (and third) guessing to be sure, but perhaps that’s fodder for further discussion about police acting as peace officers rather than soldiers storming an armed garrison.
Maybe that outcome could have been different had police opted to wait the man out or by sending in a sandwich rather than a tank.
Time as an ally
A few years after that, in February 2014, Winston-Salem police responded to another standoff in a cheap hotel on University Parkway by sending in the Bear, the department’s armored vehicle.
But instead of storming in Tiananmen Square-style, tactical officers drove it right up to the first-floor room where an armed man had taken his younger brother hostage.
And they waited. And waited some more.
Completely different circumstances - hostages change everything - but 27 hours later, the man released his brother. Two hours after that, he surrendered.
Other than some weary, sleep-deprived cops, nobody was worse for the wear.
Oddly, just two weeks prior to that incident, another standoff, also involving hostages, occurred across the Yadkin River in a trailer in Davie County.
Deputies managed to trade cigarettes for the hostages’ release. But instead of hunkering down to wait out the 19-year-old still inside, then Sheriff Andy Stokes decided to storm in alongside armed deputies.
In the ensuing chaos, a police dog was killed and Stokes shot one of his own deputies in the shoulder.
Granted, those incidents were years ago and all wildly different. But they’ve not been forgotten, either. And maybe, just maybe, their memories serve as cautionary tales.
Kimbrough most certainly was not second-guessing other agencies or actions when we spoke Wednesday. He was talking about his deputies and their response to Monday’s standoff.
Still, his words rang true. “Time is always on our side.”
There’s something else, too, now being discussed openly in law-enforcement circles. High-profile incidents, often captured on cellphones, have changed thinking - and reactions.
“We’ve talked to a lot of deputies here about training and leadership,” Kimbrough said. “I can’t say this for everybody across the country, but we’ve found that (law-enforcement officers) because of the climate today cross all the T’s and dot all the I’s.
“Before you pull that trigger, we all know that it damn sure better be justified. And it should.”
