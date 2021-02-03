Deputies' patience, calmness leads to end of hours-long standoff. 'Time is always on our side,' Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says

Monday’s incident, if the details are fuzzy, started with a 911 hang-up.

A deputy came by to check, and the elderly homeowner fired his rifle while his wife stood between him and that deputy. When the deputy hustled her outside, the man retreated farther inside.

It took nearly five hours, and a door blown off its hinges so cops trained in tactical response could try to get a better look inside, but the standoff ended with the man’s surrender, no further gunfire and more importantly, no injuries.

The man’s behavior, authorities said after the standoff ended, was viewed as a medical problem as much as an act of violence. He was taken by ambulance for a medical evaluation rather than a jail cell.

“He’s just angry,” said Major Mark Elliott, the commander of the sheriff’s enforcement bureau.

That attitude is charitable and compassionate. Looking at the man as both a distressed, potentially cognitively impaired and as an armed suspect was both obvious and smart.

Knowing that no one else was inside provided an advantage, too. “Time is always on our side,” Kimbrough said.