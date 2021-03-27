Despite long-hauler symptoms, first local hospitalized patient grateful to be here

But that was of little concern to Simone and her family. Her fever wouldn’t break, her temperature actually rising. Her breathing grew increasingly labored.

Test results were difficult to come by, ventilators were a commodity and hospitals were still trying to figure out how best to treat patients. Simone didn’t yet meet fledgling protocols for admission, so it took a couple days before doctors ordered her admitted to Novant Forsyth Memorial Hospital.

That finally came on Saturday March 21. She was the eighth person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Forsyth County and the first to need an in-patient bed. She was 34 years old, married and had a 5-year-old at home.

It’d take a few days before she required ventilation; she was given oxygen and medicine for fever and anxiety. “I did take a selfie with the oxygen in my nose,” she said in April 2020 following her release from the hospital. “I don’t remember those first few days.”

Her family, nurses and doctors filled in the blanks once she was well on the way to recovery. She didn’t recall the kicking, thrashing and fighting.

“I’m pretty sure they thought I was crazy,” she said last year. “I thought ‘Why are all these people in space suits and why are my hands tied down?’