In our intensely informed world, we receive information from many messengers. We do not have time to think through an issue before we are shocked by different problems. If we are to survive in a society with operative moral values, we need to find sources that present truthful messages. With truthful messages, we can better understand our realities and find solutions to societal problems. “Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but he who makes his ways crooked will be found out.” Proverbs 10:9
While watching the evening news this week, I felt that people have accepted harsh discourse and usage of violence as inevitable. I longed for a different reality. I did not want to go back to a specific time period because too much would be lost for justice and equality in race and gender issues. Instead, I thought about things that were good in earlier times that might be helpful today.
Many earlier books and movies that were meaningful came to mind. I specifically thought about the following two books and movies that made me want to be a kinder, more ethical person. They are fictional accounts, but they do present insightful messages about racial injustice and other moral values.
Harper Lee’s "To Kill a Mockingbird" presents the story of Atticus Finch, a lawyer, and his family who are facing the harsh realities of racial injustice. The value of honor, courage and respect are presented along with the awakening of a social conscience. Finch said, “I wanted you to see what real courage is, instead of getting the idea that courage is a man with a gun in his hand.”
"Friendly Persuasion" is a story about an ordinary family facing the Civil War and their individual issues. The father and his independent wife, who is a Quaker minister, were challenged, but they worked out their family issues with love and respect. “A religious awakening which does not awaken the sleeper to love has roused him in vain,” wrote author Jessamyn West in "Friendly Persuasion"
As I have said frequently, we live in a society with many distractions and confusion that dominate our thoughts. We need to find different ways to approach life. I decided to write an overview of the Quaker faith. For many years, I have appreciated and respected their beliefs as they are guided by Christ, the Prince of Peace. I cannot give the full coverage of the Quaker faith, but I encourage readers to find additional information on the Quaker website. Some groups in the Quaker faith uphold the faith, but express their beliefs in different ways.
The Quaker Movement or the Religious Society of Friends was established by George Fox in the 17th-century England. Fox described the movement as, “Christ is come to teach his people himself.” The Religious Society of Friends also was regarded as Friends of the Light and Friends of the Truth.
“Quakerism evolved as an interpretation of Christianity that understands Christ as being a living reality in personal experience, not only in the Bible and Church tradition,” according to the Quaker website. They place emphasis on “inward truth and outward faithfulness.” They believe that, “God is knowable by every human being, and the Spirit of God will lead to all truth by hearing and obeying God’s voice.” By God’s grace, they discover God’s will as individuals and as a community.
In addition to their religious beliefs, they have made commitments called Social Testimonies. The following commitments are found on their website and presented here in an abbreviated form.
- They oppose war in all forms, based on the conviction that Christ has commanded us to lay aside our earthly weapons and rely only upon the power of God’s love, trusting in God’s justice. They seek the expressions of peace in a world that is wracked by conflict.
- They emphasize the fundamental brotherhood and sisterhood of all people and express love and respect for those whom the wider society rejects or deems inferior.
- They recognize that the Spirit calls for living lives of honesty, openness and authenticity.
- They believe that God is the Center and Orderer of lives. All actions, possessions and relationships should be in the service of Truth which includes seeking to lead lives of material simplicity, and recognizing that material luxury leads to spiritual deprivation and environmental destruction.
In my opinion, the beliefs expressed in the Social Testimonies could provide guidance in sharing the world with each other.
“Love and faithfulness meet together; righteousness and peace kiss each other.” — Psalm 85:10
