Doctor who challenged state rules in court closes practice

“If you can make a better pizza for less and want to open a pizza shop down the street from another one, you can,” Singh told me in late fall 2019. “This is about competition. But because this is health care, you can’t.

“It doesn’t make any sense.”

Take some time

Once ensconced, Singh took the next logical step: With the backing of the Institute for Justice, a libertarian public-interest think tank near D.C., he filed in July 2018 that suit challenging the constitutionality of the CON law.

To the doctor’s way of thinking — an extension of the pizza comparison — the certificate of need is like having the state require mom-and-pop restaurants to get an expensive license and prove that there are enough hungry people willing to buy their $10 pie with twice the pepperoni before being allowed to compete with the big chains.

The first move by lawyers representing the state was to try and get the suit tossed before it began. But in fall 2018, a judge in Wake County ruled that the suit had merit and could proceed.