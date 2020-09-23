Doctor who spent years treating children with cancer has died. Wake Forest oncologist helped kids and their families

And when the Lathams decided they needed to do something to honor their son’s memory, Patterson, when asked, provided advice.

The young parents initially thought about helping set up a local plasma bank as state troopers often delivered it in emergency situations. “Dr. Patterson told us that was coming soon,” Mothershed said.

Instead, he helped nurture another germ of an idea. The Lathams remembered seeing a house near Duke Hospital in Durham where weary and worried families could stay. It allowed them to be near their babies, and to be surrounded by people who knew exactly what they were feeling.

“I felt love in that house,” Mothershed said. “People laughing and cooking, doing something normal. I remembered longing to do something normal, to feel normal, even if it was not.”

Winston-Salem had no such house, but surely could use one. Mothershed remembered sleeping on a foam pad in Alan’s hospital room and her husband trying to rest on a chair.

“We were fortunate,” she said. “We had family here and our home. But so many others did not.”