Q: Why is Israel called the Holy Land?
Answer: This answer requires a brief review of scripture. Abram, later called Abraham, believed that God called him to move from Ur to Canaan. It was an ancient country located in present-day Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, and parts of Syria and Lebanon. Abraham was promised the land from which would come a great nation and a homeland.
Genesis reveals many of the early Biblical stories, including the flood story and the account of the land allocations to Noah’s sons and grandsons. Chapter 9:20-27 reveals the Curse of Ham, who was Noah’s son. The curse included the talk of being “a servant to servants.” It is said to be a foreshadowing and justification for Israel’s taking the land of the Canaanites as their Promise Land. The country was named for Noah’s grandson, Canaan. The three great patriarchs of the Bible are Abraham, his son Isaac, and Isaac's son Jacob. Patriarch Jacob was given the name Israel by God in Genesis 32:28. Jacob’s 12 sons became leaders of the Twelve Tribes of Israel.
Later, the Israelites wandered in the wilderness. It has been said that what was supposed to be an 11-day trip took 40 years because they walked “in fear not faith and were disobedient.” More information can be found in Numbers 13:1-14:38.
Eventually, Moses led them to their destination. They crossed the Jordan River and claimed Canaan as their homeland. It was the land God had promised them; therefore, it was Holy land. God instructed Moses in Numbers 20:8, “Take the staff, and you and your brother Aaron gather the assembly. Speak to that rock before their eyes, and it will pour out its water. You will bring water out of the rock for the community so they and their livestock can drink.” Moses did not honor God’s words. God said to him in Numbers 20:12. “Because you did not believe Me, to hallow Me in the eyes of the children of Israel, therefore, you shall not bring this assembly into the land which I have given them.” Moses viewed the Promised Land from Mount Nebo. When he died, “He was buried in Moab, but to this day no one knows where his grave is.” Deuteronomy 34:6
Israel is sacred to Jews, Christians, Muslims. These three patriarchal faiths are strongly tied to Jerusalem. The old section of Jerusalem is divided into four historic quarters: Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Armenian. The design of each quarter represents the culture of each religion.
Many structures and areas in Jerusalem are sacred to Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Al-Aqua Mosque, Church of the Holy Sepulcher, Dome of the Rock, the Western Wall, The Great Synagogue are a few of the many significant historical sites. The sacredness of this area provides a spiritual space for many worshipers. The stone wall encloses some of the world’s most sacred places of worship.
On a personal note, the sadness that arises from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict should not be overlooked and has long needed workable resolutions. The dangers of the area need to be addressed by peaceful means.
Christians consider the land of Israel to be Holy because it is Jesus’ birthplace, and it is the land on which he walked to spread his Word. It was the land of his crucifixion and resurrection. Jesus was Jewish and considered Jerusalem to be Holy land within the Jewish religious context. As a Christian, I remember walking on the Via Dolorosa, “Sorrowful Way,” where Jesus walked and carried his cross to Calvary. The hymn, “I Walked Today Where Jesus Walked” came to mind. I will treasure the memory forever.
Presently, the media keeps us informed about our current problems. It feels as if we have been given a glimpse of Job’s world. I thank the workers, caregivers and officials who fairly and bravely hold are trembling society together. My prayer list grows each day. “The Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” from 2 Corinthians 1:3-4
Sixty-three percent of the 328.2 million Americas claim that they absolutely believe in God. To these people I say, continue to pray and encourage leaders to solve our pressing problems. “Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.” James 3:13
