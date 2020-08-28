I have written many times about different faiths and denominations. It is only possible to cover a few. There are 4,200 active religions in the world. Most of the columns have been in response to questions about religious beliefs. I will continue to answer those questions when submitted.
The history of world religions reveal that most well-know ancient religions were popular, but over time they were replaced by new religions. The changes were usually due to social and political issues. From the list of older religions whose number of followers dwindled or were totally replaced, I will briefly review two.
The early Greek religious beliefs were a part of an oral tradition which eventually became a popular belief system. The interactions of humans and gods were described in Homer’s eighth century BC epics, the Iliad and the Odyssey. The Greek belief in many gods wore itself out in time; however, the Greek plays revealed an awakening of human moral responsibility that was passed down.
Zoroastrianism was a pre-Islamic religion and the state religion of the ancient Iranian empires. Its decline in the seventh century was caused by the Muslim conquest of Persia. Zoroastrianism is still an active religion with a much smaller number of followers, around 110,000 to 120,000. Zoroastrianism is credited for influencing Christianity, Islam, Buddhism and the Baha’i Faith.
Judaism and Christianity remain active religions, but both have witnessed changes over the years with different sects and denominations. The Protestant Reformation split the Christian church. Protestants then created many denominations which brings us to the present day and many realities and questions.
I believe that church communities and religious expression are important. I do not want active religions to go the way of older lost or downsized religions. I will present a reality, a question, and hopes for strong churches. The reality concerns the fact that mainstream religions have lost members. The question has two points: Do we need a different way to express beliefs and do we need religion?
First, studies reveal a sad truth that attendance is down for many Christian churches in America. One study revealed that 65% of churches had fewer than a hundred people in attendance on Sundays. For the past seven years, the percentage of people who leave churches has risen. Many reasons are given, but the truth is that some church are not meeting the needs of people.
We live in an ever-changing world. We do need to find additional ways to express our beliefs. It is difficult for church leaders, as it is for most people, to grasp the significant changes in the way people think and act today. People have more sources of information and more chances to express their ideas and fears in different venues. To continue to be relevant, the church can recognize and address the changing needs while protecting the important tenets of their faith. Religious belief are best revealed in human acts of support and kindness.
Do we need religion? I will give my wholehearted answer, “Yes.” Early people felt that something with power control their lives which led to religious beliefs. From that time to the present, the need for religious expression has grown and changed, but remains a part of most lives. Studies reveal people of faith tend to be healthier, happier and more socially involved. We must assure that religion is alive and able to grow.
I nurture my hopes for the church by reading. Nicholas Kristof’s article in The New York Times called my attention to Brian McLaren’s book, "The Great Spiritual Migration." Two quotes in his book give me hope. “What would it mean for Christians to rediscover their faith not as a problematic system of beliefs but as a just and generous way of life, rooted in contemplation and expressed in compassion?” “Could Christians migrate from defining their faith as a system of beliefs to expressing it as a loving way of life?” In his book McLaren urges readers to find new ways to express and share beliefs. He wrote, “Don’t give up. A better world, a better way of belief is possible.”
It will be a challenge to make a better world. The chance of success could be possible with a spiritual embrace of all people. We could replace fear and suspicion of others with love and respect. Living life daily with the guidance of Jesus’ words would provide the foundation on which we could stand. If this approach is thought to be unworkable, then I encourage others to find workable solutions for the sorrows of our world and to keep religion relevant.
