EARL CROW: Feeling the need for the presence of God

The destruction and deaths from national disasters and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases are enough to drop us to our knees praying for help. This stew pot of anxiety, fear and loss is exacerbated by those who daily stir the pot with animosity and falsehoods. I decided to look for guidance in Pope Francis’ Angelus address. (The entire Sept. 13 address, and the quotes cited here can be found on the Catholic News Agency, CNA, website.)
The Pope acknowledged that protests were occurring in several countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. Without mentioning names of places, he said, “While I urge the demonstrators to present their demands peacefully, without giving in to the temptation of aggression and violence, I appeal to all those who have public and governmental responsibilities to listen to the voice of their fellow citizens and to meet their just aspirations, ensuring full respect for human rights and civil liberties.” He spoke directly to people of faith, “I invite the ecclesial communities living in such contexts, under the guidance of their pastors, to work always in favor of dialogue and reconciliation.”
He cited biblical references to build his case for the usage of forgiveness and merciful love in seeking resolutions. The Pope used the Parable of the Unforgiving Servant in which one person received debt forgiveness but selfishly refused to help another person with debt. He referred to Peter’s question about how many times he should forgive the transgressions of another person. Jesus replied in Matthew 18: 22 "I do not say to you seven times, but 70 times seven.” What I perceived as a healthy warning the Pope said, “If we do not strive to forgive and to love, we will not be forgiven and loved.” He asked an important question which should be considered by all, “How much suffering, how many lacerations, how many wars could be avoided, if forgiveness and mercy were the style of our life.”
This week, I also felt the need for the presence of God. I wanted readers to think about the different ways that God is described in the Bible. When we try to understand God, we can be overwhelmed. Scripture presents many views. Psalm 113:4-6 is one view, “The Lord is exalted over all the nations, his glory above the heavens. Who is like the Lord our God, the One who sits enthroned on high, who stoops down to look on the heavens and the earth?” This view reveals the all powerful, all knowing God who reigns from above. The God who protects and loves us is described in Joshua 1:9 and 1 John 4:8. “Be strong and courageous: do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”
Even though we are told that God is always with us, we tend to call God to us when we need help as recorded in Psalm 145: 18-19, “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.” With this understanding, I find God’s request in Exodus 25:8 to be interesting. “Then have them make a sanctuary for me, and I will dwell among them.” God is very specific about his presence in Exodus 25:22, “There, above the cover between the two cherubim that are over the ark of the covenant law, I will meet with you and give you all my commands for the Israelites.” The reason that this presence is different is that God is coming to his people at a specific time and location with his stated purpose. It is as if God has committed his presence in an almost physical way. He is saying, “I am here and will tell you what to do.” We often feel the presence of God in many places, but in Exodus his presence is different. As we read more scripture, we learn more about God’s power and our need for his presence, love and protection. “Give thanks to the God of heaven, For his loving kindness is everlasting.” Psalm 136:26
In September, we think about our Jewish friends as they celebrate God’s creation of the world. Rosh Hashanah started on Sept. 18 and will continue until Sept. 20. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New year celebration and one of the High Holy Days. Yom Kippur will be celebrated on Sept. 27-28. Next week I will include more information about these important celebrations.
“No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.” 1 John 4:12
