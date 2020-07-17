Another week has passed since the last column, and we are still faced with the same issues. The alarming rise in COVID-19 cases with grim predictions for the future should motivate additional plans to combat the spread. Efforts to address racial injustice and inequality should continue as we seek unity and fairness.
We can hope for peace as found in Ephesians 2:14: “For he himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility.”
As I wrote in last week’s column, people of faith have made commitments to address systemic racism, for which I am grateful. For the sake of justice, fairness and human decency for all people, I repeat my appeal, “Do the right thing!”
From emails and conversations, I know that people have fears and anxieties. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “We must build dikes of courage to hold back the flood of fear.”
Many people have financial problems; parents, teachers and school officials are fearful about school reopenings; small-business owners face many losses; and people are sick and dying. I sense a weariness, but yet a readiness for change. Working for change requires will, courage and strength. Theodore Roosevelt said, “It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage that we move on to better things.” To activate the necessary characteristics to face challenges, a person would need to access inner strength and use the power of one’s faith. Simply stated, we must use our personal and spiritual powers to address our anxieties and fears.
An important step is to realize which problems can be changed and which cannot be changed. For example, I cannot cure this coronavirus, but I can follow safety measures to limit its spread. Second, people should try to put fear aside and muster the courage to make changes or support changes. Nelson Mandela said, “I learned that courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”
Many people are on the front-lines of change, but many are not in a position to combat the issues. We should remember that each person has a right to protest peacefully and the right and responsibility to vote. People will have different responses, but all will need guidance and support. We all would benefit by finding peace of mind.
I read Rick Hanson’s essay “Enjoy Four Kinds of Peace” on his website. Hanson, wrote, “But deep down, it’s what most of us long for. Not a peace inside that ignores pain in oneself or others, or is acquired by shutting down. This is a durable peace, a peace you can come home to even if it’s been covered over by fear, frustration or heartache.” I support his comment that having personal peace enables a person to have peace with others. He presents four types of peace: peace of ease, peace of tranquility, peace of awareness and peace of what does not change. It seems to me that people who pursue the first three types of peace are involved in their surroundings with appreciation. They are open to changing their thoughts.
The last type of peace that he presents comes from placing one’s trust in things that do not change. I believe that would be a way to build the foundation for a peaceful life. In Philippians 4:6-7, we find: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Humans are capable of enduring love for others, but spiritual truths are always constant. I have always liked Jesus’ title of Prince of Peace. We can associate this title to the war and peace scenario, but I believe his unchanging blessed assurances of peace will stabilize our abilities to cope with fear. We can look for hope and peace by turning to John 16:33, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” Faith can overcome fear and bring peace. God’s promise and Christ’s sacrificial love do not change.
“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.”
