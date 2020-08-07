When I was a boy, kids walked to schools and rode their bikes around town. Schools and churches were safe havens for learning and praying. As I grew up, I found that not all children were safe and well-fed. As I was studying for the ministry, my eyes were opened to the lack of equity, equality and justice in America. While teaching religion courses, I spoke about these issues. Now, I am shocked by the problems we face as a country. I will continue to express my concerns, but I will remain hopeful that we shall overcome.
I believe that good people will continue to make changes. Even as COVID-19 continues to ravish the health and lives of too many, I have heard about professionals from small and large labs working every day to find better testing methods, therapeutics and vaccines. We will in time bend the curve for better health and a better way to live with freedom and justice for all. Changes will come, but we must remain vigilant. To safeguard what we value, it is important to acknowledge problems and plan for solutions. We have had many wake-up calls, but we still have hunger, homeless people, inequality and racial injustice. Something is dangerously wrong.
Thinking about Jesus’ love of children and his warnings to those who would harm them causes me to think about the challenges facing our young people today. They have witnessed the gunning down of their classmates in schools and violence on the streets of major cities. They know that hatred has caused the killing of the innocent. They have been pepper-sprayed and beaten while protesting peacefully. Many young people have lost family members to the coronavirus. Many are facing food insecurity because their parents are unemployed. It has not been safe to attend classes. Even though these situations have affected their lives, many have taken the lead against gun violence, racial injustice, inequality and voter suppression. They want justice and fairness for all people. They want jobs and a chance of happiness. They do not just use words, but they are protesting peacefully and working for reconciliation. Although, I am sorry that they have to take on the problems of our country, I am grateful and pray that they will continue to work for human rights.
Many people have remained silent as the country has become an unstable place. All Americans have the right to different political opinions, but politicians are obligated to honor their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution. Neither party has a right to put politics over country. Working together for the good of all people will be challenging, but it is the only path to securing our democracy. In these troubling times, the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia should be ringing in order to wake up America!
I continue to be grateful for John Lewis, . He started his life of protesting peacefully at a young age. Toward the end of his life, he realized that the torch of justice need to be passed to the younger generation. He wanted the promise of the Constitution to become a reality. Lewis, who became a long-time congressman, addressed the younger generation in an essay in The New York Times’ Opinion section on July 30, published, at his request, on the day of his funeral.
It is titled “Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation.”
“Though I may not be here with you,” Lewis wrote, “I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe.” He expressed this hope: ”When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war. So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.”
Where do we stand as people of faith? Major religions have codes of conduct that include compassion, social responsibility and a version of the Golden Rule. As a Christian, I cannot find where Jesus said, “Let the children have food insecurity” nor “Let them be separated from their parents.” I believe people of faith will continue to help those in need, and Americans will stand up for human rights. We are waiting for official solutions. We hope that the alarm bell will bring measures for health safety. We are waiting for Congress to ring dinner bells for those with needs and ring a freedom and justice bell for all people.
“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”
— Matthew 5:9
