Earl Crow: Taking a look at the Pope's visit to Iraq

Pope Francis requested help for minority religious groups and sought peaceful and unifying relationships for all people. The other insightful result of his visit was to seek unity through historical and religious connections. His visit was the first papal visit to the country of Abraham and Isaac. I have written about Jonah’s successful visit to Nineveh (Mosul) to preach repentance. We are all God’s people. Jews, Christians and Muslims should find obligatory reasons to unite as they serve the one God of love. “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!” (Psalm 133:1)

The Pope received many supportive responses like the following quote from Auxiliary Bishop Basel Yaldo of the Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate in Baghdad. “The Pope’s visit will guarantee visibility to Christians by giving great significance and relevance to their presence in this part of the world and their suffering throughout history.” (https://www.ucanews.com/news/us-chaldean-catholics-hope-popes-iraq-trip-brings-peace-reconciliation/91620#)

Because I thought the comments from readers and friends were insightful, I am including three.