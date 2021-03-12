Earl Crow: Taking a look at the Pope's visit to Iraq

Over the last week, I have had conversations with a few friends and readers. They discussed the idea that the season of Lent is the time to seek forgiveness and repentance, and it is also a time to face challenges and to seek solutions.
The discussion for this week’s column was selected from their comments. With their permission, I have include three comments in this column.
In some countries, the torture and persecution of Christians and other minority religions have long been a tragic concern. The concern also includes the mistreatment and violence against minority religions in America. “Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and he saved them from their distress; he sent out his word and healed them, and delivered them from destruction. Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind.” This message in Psalm 107:19-21 reveals God’s concern and love. Perhaps, people of different faiths could do the same for each other.
Peace and unity are needed across the world to stop the usage of violence to address issues. Extending the hand of friendship, offering peaceful discussion, and requesting help are worthwhile actions. For these reasons, I support Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq. The country has been devastated by wars and religious persecutions for years. Theses problems cannot be solved by one visit, but they could open the door for future discussions.
Pope Francis requested help for minority religious groups and sought peaceful and unifying relationships for all people. The other insightful result of his visit was to seek unity through historical and religious connections. His visit was the first papal visit to the country of Abraham and Isaac. I have written about Jonah’s successful visit to Nineveh (Mosul) to preach repentance. We are all God’s people. Jews, Christians and Muslims should find obligatory reasons to unite as they serve the one God of love. “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!” (Psalm 133:1)
The Pope received many supportive responses like the following quote from Auxiliary Bishop Basel Yaldo of the Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate in Baghdad. “The Pope’s visit will guarantee visibility to Christians by giving great significance and relevance to their presence in this part of the world and their suffering throughout history.” (https://www.ucanews.com/news/us-chaldean-catholics-hope-popes-iraq-trip-brings-peace-reconciliation/91620#)
Because I thought the comments from readers and friends were insightful, I am including three.
“I applaud Pope Francis, this beloved rebel of a Pope, who has garnered criticism for controversial actions during his tenure. It is not surprising to me that he is the first Pope to visit Iraq, a country of 98% Muslims. That he met with Muslin leaders is even more admirable for me. In a time of such divisiveness in the U.S. which seems to be spreading across the globe, he chooses the unlikely — to travel during a pandemic to Iraq. In my eyes, he is a pillar of compassion, with a depth of understanding of what we need to heal, grow and move forward.” — a reader
“The Pope in Iraq broke badly needed ground toward transcending divisions.” — a reader
“Leadership requires courage and vision, and I feel closer to the Catholic religion today than I have in a long time. The Pope’s confrontation with the past and his vision of the future is controversial for some within the Catholic Church, but I find his actions and prayers refreshing and connected to the teachings of Christ. A line from one of Pope Francis’ prayers in Iraq reminded me of Father Daniel Berrigan’s commitment to peace, not war. ‘Fraternity is more durable than fratricide, that hope is more powerful than hatred, that peace more powerful than war.’” — a reader who found this quote on (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/where-is-ruled-pope-calls-on-christians-to-forgive-rebuild).
I welcome comments by email at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.
Violent actions are unacceptable and should not be tolerated. Pope Francis’ message is clearly stated: “Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion. We believers cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion; indeed, we are called unambiguously to dispel all misunderstandings.” (https://www.reuters.com/article/pope-iraq/pope-francis-meets-iraqs-top-shiite-cleric-visits-birthplace-of-prophet-abraham-idINKCN2AY07O).
“May you experience the love of Christ. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God.” — Ephesians 3:19
