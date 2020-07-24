Q: I believe in an afterlife. Can you explain what that will be?
Answer: To address your question, perhaps the best approach would be to review several Biblical passages. The topic, however, is subject to different views and scholarly interpretations. A survey by the Pew Research Center found that 72% of Americans say they believe in heaven as a place “where people who have led good lives are eternally rewarded.”
Many passages in the Bible address some type of life with God.
Genesis 5:24 is an unusual verse, “Enoch walked with God; and he was not, for God took him.”
Hebrews 11:5 gives the following explanation, “By faith Enoch was taken from this life, so that he did not experience death. He could not be found, because God had taken him away. For before he was taken, he was commended as one who pleased God.”
We have read about Elijah in 2 Kings 2:11-12, “As they were walking and talking together, a chariot of fire and horses of fire appeared and separated the two of them, and Elijah went up to heaven in a whirlwind.” Truly God works in mysterious ways.
Job asked this question in 14:14, “If someone dies, will they live again? Accounts about an afterlife with God can be found in the following passages.
Isaiah 26:19 is a joyful passage, “But your dead will live, Lord; their bodies will rise, let those who dwell in the dust wake up and shout for joy, your dew is like the dew of the morning; the earth will give birth to her dead.”
Psalm 49:14-15 is a passage about the power of God over death, “Like sheep they are laid in the grave; Death shall feed on them; And their beauty shall be consumed in the grave. But God will redeem my soul from the power of the grave, For He shall receive me.”
The New Testament includes promises of eternal life. We find in John 6:27, “Do not labor for the food which perishes, but for the food which endures to everlasting life, which the Son of Man will give you, because God has set his seal on Him.”
In 1 John 2:17 we find, “The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever.”
Matthew 25:45-46 gives a warning and a path, “Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to Me. And these will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”
John in the Book of Revelation shared his vision of the final days of earth. I found the coming down from heaven of the new Jerusalem to be very interesting in Revelation 21:1-4. “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. And I heard a voice from the throne saying, ‘Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe away the tears. There will be no more death, mourning, crying or pain, for the old order has passed away.’ ” More discussions about the revelations in the book of Revelation could be included in another column.
I will end by expressing appreciation for all those who make a difference in the lives of other people. My prayers continue to be with the sick and those who have lost loved ones. I also want to applaud one of America’s heroes. I imagine that he would prefer to be called a good man who did a lot of “good trouble.” He dedicated his life to making America a better country and worked in Congress for racial justice and equality.
He encouraged all to work and live peacefully. His colleagues from both political parties have expressed their love and respect for him. I find the fact that he continued to be hopeful after being beaten and working hard for changes to be remarkable. We will remember John Lewis for “his work produced by faith, his labor prompted by love, and his endurance inspired by hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.” (from 1 Thessalonians 1:3)
Keep kindness, love and hope alive!
