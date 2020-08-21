This week, I am writing about two human needs: guidance for faith-based behavior and guidance to correct justice denied. Many of us have shortcomings that can be harmful to others. Some even follow paths of temptation and become sinful. Wisdom and guidance for living a faith-based life can be found in the Bible. A brief review of King Solomon’s leadership and wisdom is a good place to start.
King Solomon was known for his wisdom and leadership. He is credited with building the city wall and the First Temple in Jerusalem. During his reign, 970-931 BCE, Israel was prosperous and peaceful. He acknowledged that his wisdom came from God as expressed in Proverbs 9:10, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” God told Solomon to ask for whatever he wanted. Solomon’s answer to God is found in 2 Chronicles 1:10, “Give me wisdom and knowledge, that I may lead the people.” God answered Solomon in 1 Kings 3:12, “I will give you a wise and discerning heart.” Solomon remained a wise and powerful king for many years. He was guided by his faithfulness to God, and he knew that kindness and integrity were important traits for a leader.
In his later years, his human flaws were revealed. The killing of his older brother, Adonijah, is found in 1 Kings 2:13-25. It is reported that Solomon had 700 wives and 300 concubines. His most egregious flaw was turning away from God and permitting his foreign wives to worship pagan gods. Solomon’s story revealed that as humans we have weaknesses, but we can be rescued by God’s forgiveness, mercy and love.
We continue to be instructed by Solomon’s words of wisdom found in Proverbs:
• “Your own soul is nourished when you are kind; it is destroyed when you are cruel.” 11:17
• “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, and the one who is wise saves lives.” 11:30
• “The man of integrity walks securely, but he who takes crooked paths will be found out.” 10:9
• “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.” 11:25
• “A good name is rather to be chosen than riches.” 22:1
• “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall.” 16:18
The second human need is guidance to correct justice denied. Presently, people in America are standing up for racial justice and equality. They are saying that it is time to heal the wounds. Reconciliation is a possible path. Experience informs us that binding and healing wounds always involve pain, but we also know that the healed wound is better than an unattended festering wound.
We are all familiar with Martin Luther King Jr.’s passionate call for justice and equality in his 1963 speech, “I Have a Dream.” Years before this address, people had been calling for justice. The following passage is an example.
“Looking down the vista of time I see an epoch in our nation's history, not in my time or yours, but in the not distant future, when there shall be in the United States but one people, molded by the same culture, swayed by the same patriotic ideals, holding their citizenship in such high esteem that for another to share it is to entitle him to fraternal regard; when men will be esteemed and honored for their character and talents. When hand in hand and heart with heart all the people of this nation will join to preserve that ideal of human liberty which the fathers of the republic set out in the Declaration of Independence, which declared that all men are created equal; the ideal for which Lincoln died, the ideal embodied in the words of the Book which the slave mother learned by stealth to read. I fear that some of us have forgotten to read the book in which God declares that of one blood hath He made all the nations of the earth." These words were written by Charles Waddell Chestnutt in 1905. (Race Prejudice; Its Causes and Its Cure”) Both men call for equality and both were influenced by the belief that we are all God’s children. Too many years have passed. It is time to correct justice denied.
Let us give thanks for the women who fought for the right to vote and for the women of color who had to continue a longer struggle for their right to vote and a vice presidential nomination!
