Election tensions run high as opposing sides eyeball one another

WALKERTOWN — By the time early voting ends, Mike Cruthers figures he’ll have spent more than 180 hours manning his “Trump Train” spot outside the early voting location at the Walkertown Public Library branch.
“If I had something to sell, I could make some real money,” said Cruthers, a 63-year-old die-hard conservative. “But downtown (Forsyth County Republican headquarters) might not like that too much.”
A quick glance at the table he set up under an umbrella Wednesday morning — a pair of Trump flags and a couple red MAGA hats — combined with a steady stream of approving nods from early voters indicated that he’d read the crowd correctly.
Walkertown is, after all, reliably red and Caruthers was preaching to a mostly receptive audience.
Maybe 15 feet away, a pair of Democrats — a mother and daughter team ostensibly out to hand out literature — were also keeping close watch on early voters.
“I think you just got an idea of why (we’re here),” said Jane McKim, nodding toward Cruthers.
Campaign tables
No one with an ounce of sense — and who’s at least been paying cursory attention — knows that this election is, was and will be contentious. Tensions between the competing sides sure feel as if they hit boil long ago.
We’ve seen it play out throughout the summer as demonstrations and counter-protesters came nose-to-nose in far-off cities and towns. We’ve heard President Trump issuing calls for supporters to watch polling places and, during the first debate, for the right-wing group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
But this being little-old Winston-Salem and cozy Forsyth County, local observers have been operating under the premise that attempts at intimidation likely would be an elsewhere problem while keeping eyes (and options) open.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough casually mentioned during an unrelated conversation last month that deputies would be stepping up patrols near polling places once voting started. “All the sheriffs in North Carolina are,” he said. “You have to be prepared.”
Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, echoed that sentiment, noting that poll workers — they’re separate from partisan volunteers outside — have been trained on a variety of scenarios. “We were prepared for anything,” Tsujii said last week.
So far, he said, elections workers reported some low-level grumbling about loud and boisterous support but nothing that rose to the level of formal complaints.
“That was the first two days but it seems to have calmed down some,” he said. “I think both sides are sort of monitoring each other.”
The best, most visible example so far is at Walkertown where Cruthers set up on the first day of early voting. He had displayed a “Trump: No More Bulls--t” banner and plans to bring it back into his sign rotation. “Some people took pictures of it with their kids,” he said. “For their Christmas cards.”
His intent is to inform, Cruthers said, not to intimidate and that he’s gotten no complaints. “People here want to hear what I have to say,” he said. “It’s been running maybe 30-1 in favor.”
He’s volunteered to hand out literature outside polling places before, but sees 2020 as particularly pivotal. He fears “socialism and communism” and felt especially motivated by reports of Antifa and Black Lives Matter that he heard about from right-wing media.
“They come up and take bites out of your food and sips from your drink,” Cruthers said. “If somebody does that to me, they’ll get a steak knife in the back of their hand if they took a bite out of a steak I paid for.”
Um, OK. Hearing that led to the natural follow-up question: Huh. Did that happen to you or anybody you know?
“Well, no. But I saw it on TV,” Cruthers replied.
'A rough day'
Maybe the talk of Antifa and Proud Boys is mostly bluster and hyperbole, the product of heightened tension and heated rhetoric.
Or maybe it’s not.
“It was a rough day Tuesday,” said Angela Levine, a volunteer with the county Democratic Party. “We got a lot of poll greeters out there and we’ve heard about harassment and people putting out misinformation. It’s a lot better today (Wednesday).”
One greeter, she said, felt uncomfortable and called a friend to come sit with her. At that point, county Democrats decided to send poll greeters out in pairs for the duration.
“We’ve heard baby killer, socialist, communist, all that stuff,” Levine said. “We felt it was really important to be at all sites. We don’t want (Democratic-leaning) folks to think we’ve abandoned them.”
This is the point to cue up the cries of “snowflake.” I watched Cruthers for a while before striking up a conversation and conducting an interview.
I saw (and heard) a big, loud white guy. But that’s what I see in the mirror every morning, so it didn’t seem intimidating.
Yet it is possible to see (and hear) how someone else could feel otherwise.
“It doesn’t bother us,” McKim said. “We just kind of wait and see if people might be receptive before we approach them.”
There’s not one thing wrong with gathering to take the First Amendment out for some fresh air and exercise — particularly at election time. As long as people know where the lines are drawn and can avoid crossing them.
“I’m just out here fighting for my country,” Cruthers said.
Across a small expanse of concrete, McKim and her daughter Carrie were in complete agreement. “It’s great that we’re able to be out there doing this,” McKim said.
