Election tensions run high as opposing sides eyeball one another

The best, most visible example so far is at Walkertown where Cruthers set up on the first day of early voting. He had displayed a “Trump: No More Bulls--t” banner and plans to bring it back into his sign rotation. “Some people took pictures of it with their kids,” he said. “For their Christmas cards.”

His intent is to inform, Cruthers said, not to intimidate and that he’s gotten no complaints. “People here want to hear what I have to say,” he said. “It’s been running maybe 30-1 in favor.”

He’s volunteered to hand out literature outside polling places before, but sees 2020 as particularly pivotal. He fears “socialism and communism” and felt especially motivated by reports of Antifa and Black Lives Matter that he heard about from right-wing media.

“They come up and take bites out of your food and sips from your drink,” Cruthers said. “If somebody does that to me, they’ll get a steak knife in the back of their hand if they took a bite out of a steak I paid for.”

Um, OK. Hearing that led to the natural follow-up question: Huh. Did that happen to you or anybody you know?

“Well, no. But I saw it on TV,” Cruthers replied.

'A rough day'