Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH, FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GUILFORD, HALIFAX, NASH, ORANGE, PERSON, RANDOLPH, VANCE, WAKE, AND WARREN. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK ACROSS THE PIEDMONT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, RESULTING IN NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. RECENT RAINFALL AND WET SOILS COMBINED WITH AN ADDITIONAL ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN, LOCALLY UP TO THREE INCHES, MAY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&