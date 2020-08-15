Turning to scripture is a way to build a faith foundation and to fortify one’s strength to face daily challenges.
I have been asked to address several biblical passages. One reader questioned why Jesus was called the last or second Adam. The answer is revealed by contrasting the first man, Adam, with Jesus. Each man is described in 1 Corinthians 15:45-49. “The first man Adam became a living being; the last Adam, a life-giving spirit. The spiritual did not come first, but the natural, and after that the spiritual. The first man was of the dust of the earth; the second man is of heaven. As was the earthly man, so are those who are of the earth; and as is the heavenly man, so also are those who are of heaven. And just as we have borne the image of the earthly man, so shall we bear the image of the heavenly man.” Romans 5:18-19 gives additional insight, “Consequently, just as one trespass resulted in condemnation for all people, so also one righteous act resulted in justification and life for all people. For just as through the disobedience of the one man the many were made sinners, so also through the obedience of the one man the many will be made righteous.” We can understand that the first man, created sinless, eventually walked the earth as a human with the choice to sin or not sin. Sinless Jesus, being human and divine, spread the word and was God’s choice for the sacrifice that provided the path to salvation.
The second question concerned the difference between the Holy Ghost and the Holy Spirit. There is no difference; they are interchangeable and both refer to the third person of the trinity. We know that in the early King James Bible the term Holy Ghost was used for centuries. In early times the words Holy Spirit generally referred to the spirit of God, and Holy Ghost referred to the third person in the Holy Trinity.
Language tends to change over time, and the word “ghost” came to mean the spirit of a dead person. This designation did not seem proper for the Holy Trinity. This change in language should not be a problem. Newer Bibles “gave up the ghost” so to speak. The meaning or characteristics of the third person did not change. In the King James version of the Bible, we find this passage in Acts 2:38, “Peter said, ‘Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.’” In the New King James version, we find following change, “Peter said, ‘Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.’"
Billy Graham gave the following explanation about the Holy Spirit in an article written in 2009 for Decision Magazine. “The Holy Spirit gives you power to serve Christ who died for our sins and rose again. He is ready to come into your heart by the Holy Spirit and make you a new person.” Graham mentioned Galatians 5:22-23, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” He added “Love is the greatest evidence that you know Christ, and The Holy Spirit can love through you.”
Jesus revealed to his disciples the role of the Holy Spirit in John 14:17, “He lives with you and will be in you.” The Holy Spirit is a meaningful part of Christian beliefs. I believe it should be studied seriously. If people who are guided by the Holy Spirit joined other people of faith along with those who understand human rights, perhaps our present problems could be solved.
In closing, I want to say that I have grown weary with the bitterness and divisiveness. Harboring bitterness and hatred results in self-inflicting, contagious wounds. The spread of infectious hatred is dangerous. The COVID-19 spread of sickness and death provides enough sorrow for our country to carry at this time.
“Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:31-32
“A gentle answer turns away wrath; a harsh word stirs up anger.” Proverbs 15:
