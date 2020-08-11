Gov. Roy Cooper and Alleghany County Sheriff Bryan Maines talk as they tour homes and businesses in Sparta that were damaged by Sunday's earthquake. Sparta was the epicenter of the quake, which was felt as far away as Kentucky.
Alleghany County Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel Roten speaks with Cooper about damages from the quake.
Gov. Roy Cooper looks the foundation of a home that was damaged by Sunday's quake.
Mike Parlier describes to Gov. Roy Cooper the damage to his home from Sunday's earthquake.
SPARTA - The 5.1 magnitude earthquake that cracked bricks and concrete in his chimney didn’t surprise Andrew “Jack” Wagoner. The 85-year-old grew up in Alleghany County, and being native, tremors and small quakes, while relatively rare, are not terribly unusual in the mountains.
“We were up and we knew what was going on,” Wagoner said Tuesday while browsing the aisles at the Scott’s Landscaping and Nursery. “We’ve had little shakes, but nothing like that. The house started trembling and it seemed like it took forever.”
While the quake didn’t take Wagoner by surprise, the appearance of Gov. Roy Cooper - and a trailing troupe of state troopers, staff, emergency management officials and out-of-town reporters certainly did.
“I’m glad he’s here,” Wagoner said. “He can see what happened for himself. It’s just a blessing nobody got hurt.”
No laughing matter
The epicenter of the earthquake was in Sparta, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey. It struck, as most of us know by now about shortly after 8 a.m. and was felt as far away as upstate South Carolina and eastern Kentucky.
It immediately spawned a list of Facebook status updates in which users marked themselves as safe from the “pandemiquake” and memes showing plastic lawn furniture knocked to the ground under a caption reading “We Will Rebuild.”
But to the 11,100 souls in Alleghany County, an earthquake of that magnitude is no laughing matter.
It’s seriousness was evident immediately as anywhere between 150 and 200 homes suffered damages ranging from cracks in drywall to entire foundations being destroyed.
Local officials estimated that as many as 25 of those homes could be uninhabitable, a disaster that threatens to wipe out entire households.
“There are some folks who’ve lost their life’s work in their homes,” said Mark Evans, a member of the Alleghany County Board of Commissioners.
And that was the reason Cooper showed up 175-miles from Raleigh in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.
Touring damaged areas in the aftermath of hurricanes, floods and tornadoes - especially in North Carolina - is something we’ve come to expect from elected officials. They come, they look and they listen.
And in a perfect world, move heaven and earth to speed relief to those who need it most.
Cooper, decked out in hiking boots and a white emergency management shirt with the helpful tag “Governor” stitched on the pocket, performed as one would expect.
He stopped first at Scott’s Feed and Landscape to see where the quake had cracked walls and buckled a thick concrete slab under a storage building.
He listened intently as Daniel Roten, a local who moved home to lead the county’s emergency management department, took him to homes along a nearby ridgeline where foundations had warped and broken chimneys leaned precariously over homes.
“Were they home at the time?” Cooper asked Roten about a house whose elderly owner was forced to move. “Has she got a place to stay?”
Assured that the lady had in fact went to stay with relatives, Cooper moved on to hear from others along the same street.
“What about aftershocks?” he said. “I read that there’s a 5 percent chance of an aftershock (that’s larger than the first earthquake) in the week afterward.”
Yes, you read that right. Cooper is a politician who reads. And understands what he’s reading.
Several aftershocks have been recorded, including as least two on Tuesday.
“We had one this morning,” said Liz Bloodworth, a Durham resident who’d come up to look after a relative’s property. “After (Sunday), that was kind of scary.”
Aftershocks and rebuilding
The aftershocks, Roten reported, occurred Monday and Tuesday roughly about the same time the earthquake hit Sunday morning.
“It just seems like they come just about 24 hours later,” he explained.
Like Wagoner, other longtime residents realized immediately what was happening during the quake and the aftershocks.
“I was up getting ready for church. I didn’t need to wait for a phone call to know what was going on,” said Sheriff Bryan Maines, who stayed near the back of the governor’s entourage. He’d already seen the worst of the damage, and the most important thing about Tuesday’s visit was making sure the visitors from Raleigh saw it because they’re in a position to provide the most help.
“2020 has just been one of those years,” Maines said. “It will go down as terrible. But I know we’ll recover and there will be better years.”
After the governor finished touring homes and businesses, Cooper went to meet with commissioners and town officials.
The overwhelming message for residents who’ve suffered damage was to report it as soon as possible. The state has already sent structural engineers and others to help calculate damages - and what’s required to fix it.
“We’ve been hit hard economically,” Commissioner John Irwin told Cooper. “I’ve heard from bankers and people with mortgages .. who don’t have earthquake insurance and they’re worried.”
Earthquake insurance, like flood insurance, is an extra policy. An act of God though an earthquake may be, a cracked foundation, crumbled roof or downed chimney are not getting fixed without it. No insurance company is a good neighbor that way.
“We’re poor but we’re proud,” Irwin said. “Any help you can give us would be appreciated.”
