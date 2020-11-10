Groundbreaking soldier: 'They’re all proud days'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because she enlisted in the military police, Edwards’ first contract was five years long. (Different jobs have different requirements.) She enjoyed the work, particularly being stationed in a correctional facility in Panama, and signed up for five more.

By that point, she’d become what’s known in the Army as an “indefinite,” meaning she had at least 10 years in and was on the way to becoming a career soldier – halfway toward the 20 required for full retirement.

She also had realized that she was “going to take every opportunity given to her” including taking on Airborne and Air Assault training.

“Not a lot of females were asking for those,” she said. “I didn’t see a lot of Airborne wings or Air Assault wings. I just thought ‘I can do that, too.’”

Bridging cultural divide

Post 9-11, as we’re all too aware, things changed. The United States went to war, first in Iraq and then in Afghanistan.

Edwards, who was stationed relatively close to home in Fort Lewis, Washington, was deployed to Iraq as a platoon sergeant with an MP battalion from 2007-08. There, she was responsible for patrolling with and helping train Iraqi police in an unstable setting, another “interesting” assignment.