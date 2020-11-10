Groundbreaking soldier: 'They’re all proud days'

Reachel Edwards, whenever she’d move to a new duty station as a female sergeant in the U.S. Army, would sometimes stage a little experiment just to see where she stood.
“The first few days, I might show up slick,” she said, “just to monitor how I was viewed or perceived with nothing on.”
“Slick,” she explained, means her uniform wouldn’t have much on it other than name and her rank.
And she’d leave off other telling insignia such as the Airborne, Air Assault and Drill Instructor badges she’d earned the right to wear.
The reactions when she finally revealed her accomplishments were “interesting,” she said.
“Senior leaders, they’d already scrubbed your (resume), so they knew,” Edwards said. “Every place was different. In some, it didn’t matter. But in others, you could tell they were a little surprised, that their opinion had changed just a little.”
Such was life for Edwards, 44, a proud retiree with 23 years’ service in the U.S. Army and, whether she admits it or not, a trailblazer to be celebrated this Veteran's Day.
Meeting challenges
Passersby and casual visitors to the Wake Forest University campus – what few allowed these days in the midst of a pandemic shutdown – might, like some of Edwards’ former military colleagues caught unawares by her “slick” experiment, be surprised to learn of her career.
With shoulder length blonde hair, blue jeans and mandatory COVID-19 face covering, Edwards could have easily blended in with undergraduates ducking in and out of campus buildings on a recent weekday morning.
But once she starts talking, it’s apparent that she’s been some places and seen things in a career that carried her all over the United States, Central America and Iraq.
Not that she ever planned on being a career soldier.
“It’s a funny story,” she said about her decision to enlist in 1993, fresh out of high school in Washington state. “I had a friend who wanted to join, so I went along and took the (military aptitude test).”
Her results showed she’d be a fit in the military police, and so she just went with it. “I wanted to be outside because I grew up on a farm and I was an athlete in high school,” she said. “It was a close to combat service support as I could get.”
Women were still nearly 25 years away from being fully integrated in combat jobs, a notion that seems archaic now considering the accomplishments of Edwards and thousands of other female soldiers.
“I mean, if a woman and a man can both meet the same standards, why not?” Edwards said. “As long as it’s equal and the training is the same.”
Support Local Journalism
Because she enlisted in the military police, Edwards’ first contract was five years long. (Different jobs have different requirements.) She enjoyed the work, particularly being stationed in a correctional facility in Panama, and signed up for five more.
By that point, she’d become what’s known in the Army as an “indefinite,” meaning she had at least 10 years in and was on the way to becoming a career soldier – halfway toward the 20 required for full retirement.
She also had realized that she was “going to take every opportunity given to her” including taking on Airborne and Air Assault training.
“Not a lot of females were asking for those,” she said. “I didn’t see a lot of Airborne wings or Air Assault wings. I just thought ‘I can do that, too.’”
Bridging cultural divide
Post 9-11, as we’re all too aware, things changed. The United States went to war, first in Iraq and then in Afghanistan.
Edwards, who was stationed relatively close to home in Fort Lewis, Washington, was deployed to Iraq as a platoon sergeant with an MP battalion from 2007-08. There, she was responsible for patrolling with and helping train Iraqi police in an unstable setting, another “interesting” assignment.
“In Iraq,” she said diplomatically, “female leaders were not part of their culture. It was very hard for some of them to accept and understand that I was the boss per se. I had to work hard to bridge that gap.”
Her work did not go unappreciated; one of her commander noticed and nominated Edwards for a prestigious spot as a non-commissioned officer teaching military science and the profession of arms to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Only 12 NCOs do so; the rest of the teaching positions are filled by officers and civilian experts. And unbeknownst to her, Edward would be the first female to be offered the job. “I didn’t even know NCOs could teach at West Point,” she said. “I loved it there. It’s just so beautiful there.”
Her final duty station as a soldier was no slouch, either. She was stationed in Hawaii, where her rank (first sergeant) and military specialty allowed her to serve out the full deployment. Who wouldn’t choose to stay in Hawaii?
Then, it was time to retire. She chose San Antonio, Texas for its proximity to bases and military friendly atmosphere. She bought a house and was prepared to stay awhile, but then she got married.
And because her husband was still on active duty and sent to Wake Forest to serve as the senior military instructor in the school’s ROTC program, she moved to Winston-Salem. She landed a job with the ROTC program as a supply technician, a nice fit for a new life.
Now that she’s been out awhile – four years – she’s had some time to think about her career.
She says she wouldn’t do much of anything differently, but might with benefit of hindsight, have tweaked her approach. “We all see things with a different perspective as we get older,” she said.
As Edwards nears her fourth Veterans Day, she said she’ll spend some time reflecting same as other retired soldiers and be proud that she served.
“They’re all proud days,” she said. “I’m just happy I could do something and give something back.”
336-727-7481
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!