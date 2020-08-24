Jim Felker stepped out of the funeral home Monday morning to take a phone call. JoAnn, his wife of 68 years, died Thursday evening. Felker just concluded a morning viewing, and he had a few things he wanted to say.
COVID-19 robbed the Felkers - and tens of thousands of others just like them - of precious time together, part of the effort to stop the spread of the disease, which has hit nursing homes particularly hard.
He was allowed to sit with her in her last hours. Thank God. But it was not nearly enough, and could in no way make up for the time lost to enforced separation.
“I talked to her and rubbed her hands,” Felker said. “Just like that she was gone. She didn’t have to suffer, and I’m so appreciative of that.”
Jo Ann, who had Alzheimer's disease, had spent her last months in a skilled nursing center in Bermuda Run. She had great medical care and kindly attendants, but she was deprived of the loving companionship that only family can provide.
And that was on his mind when he stepped out of Jo Ann’s visitation. He’s hopeful that North Carolina will soon join a handful of other states which are now making quality-of-life and “essential caregiver” exceptions for in-person visits.
“Changing that now won’t fix me,” Felker said. “But it can help other people. I know what they’re going through.”
More motivation to follow rules
If his name sounds familiar, it’s because Felker gave voice two months ago to the frustration felt by husbands, wives, daughters and sons who were forced apart by COVID-19 and public-health concerns.
Felker lives in the Bermuda Village retirement community, and Jo Ann moved to a section with skilled nursing care. Pre-coronavirus, the arrangement worked well.
Jim could visit Jo Ann for as long as he liked. They shared meals, quiet moments and the quality time we all hope for in our golden years.
But that all ended abruptly in mid-March, when the state's state-at-home order began.
Necessary, yes.
Painful with unintended and unforeseen consequences, most definitely.
“During the daytime, I do pretty good,” he said in June. “You have things to do. But at nighttime, that’s when stuff goes through your head, the depressed thoughts … .”
He didn’t finish, but it wasn’t necessary. We all knew what he meant, and we felt for him.
And now, nearly six months on and with no let-up in sight, some movement toward making a few small, humanitarian adjustments are beginning to emerge.
People in similar situations as the Felkers have banded together and are beginning to make their voices heard. Some of it is through old-fashioned letter writing; others have taken to social media to lobby for change.
A Facebook group called North Carolina Caregivers for Compromise is prominent among those. One common-sense idea gaining traction has it that a spouse (or sibling or adult child) could be designated as an “essential caregiver” subject to the same screening, masking, distancing and hygiene standards as paid employees.
Touching and close contact would still be off-limits but the closest, most familiar family members could visit. Soothing, familiar voices of loved ones seated in the same room are surely better than desperate Zoom calls and cell-phone conversations carried on while peering through closed windows.
“Nobody wants to give anybody (COVID-19,)” said Tim Wall, a Kernersville resident whose mother Peggy lives in a nursing home. “We (family members) don’t. Employees don’t. But they go home to their families and to go places outside the home that require direct contact with other people.
“The whole point is, it doesn’t make sense to allow employees in and not a family member ‘essential caregiver’ who follows the same guidelines. Frankly, I have more motivation to stay clean than a lot of employees might.”
A dash of normalcy
Doctors and other caregivers have long known about the positive, healthful side-effects of loving support and familial companionship.The healing power of human touch isn’t a catch-phrase or a fad.
Wall’s story, while anecdotal evidence, nevertheless offers powerful testimony to support the idea of allowing more - and carefully monitoring - visitation to offset the crushing burdens associated with enforced physical separation.
Throughout the pandemic, Wall noticed that his 87-year-old mother Peggy, who suffers from some cognitive impairment, was dropping weight and feeling increasingly disoriented.
But on a recent weekend, when she required an unplanned hospital visit for a CT scan, Wall said, something remarkable happened.
With appropriate caution taken, he drove her to her test. A sympathetic doctor made sure to “tell us to have a good afternoon,” Wall said.
The not-so-subtle message: Take your time driving. Mother and son enjoyed a home-cooked dinner and Peggy got her hair done, masked and gloved, of course - a dash of needed normalcy.
“It was only eight hours but you wouldn’t believe the change in her demeanor and her appearance,” Wall said.
She was quarantined when she returned, of course, to make sure she wasn't exposed to the disease.
That only served to underscore his conviction that in-person visits for “essential caregiving” are the way forward and that a bi-partisan push from state legislators is the quickest, best way to implement a change.
According to AARP, Minnesota recently joined Indiana, New Jersey, South Dakota and Michigan as states that have cracked the doors to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
The states’ “essential caregiver” plans vary in detail and are not without risk. But the goal, as Minnesota officials call it, to ease “the unintended consequences of prolonged physical separation and isolation on a resident’s overall health and well-being” may well be the greater good.
Jim Felker knows that as well as anyone. His few, precious and too-brief minutes sitting in the same room Thursday evening with Jo Ann told him so.
“She just perked up like you wouldn’t believe,” he said. “I’d just like if nobody else has to go through that.”
