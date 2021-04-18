Ice cream trucks still draw excited children, and trouble can follow

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She did get checked out, but came away with a temporary walking boot.

The driver of the ice-cream truck, though, left the scene without so much as a backward glance. It’s possible, though not very likely, that the driver didn’t see what happened.

“I don’t know how that would be possible,” Amy Jones said. “It was right in front of the truck. She was making eye contact with me.”

The most likely explanation is that panic took over — fear of losing a job or being found liable. Either way, watching that truck disappear as sirens wailed in the distance prompted Amy Jones to start asking questions.

Questions and lessons

Specifically, Amy Jones wanted to know whether the city requires any registration, permitting or regulation of such commercial vehicles operating within city limits.

“It seems they should have to have some flashing lights or some other obvious indicator to cars about what is happening,” she said. “I don’t think it is always obvious to drivers about what is going on right away.”

The answer about city regulation and registration is … sort of.