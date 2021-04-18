Ice cream trucks still draw excited children, and trouble can follow

Surrounded by siblings and neighborhood kids, Bailey Jones looked no worse for the wear Wednesday as she played in her yard.
Which is really kind of remarkable when you consider that just a few short weeks back, the second-grader had been stuck momentarily under a car after being clipped right in front of her house.
“I was just running across the street when the ice cream truck was here,” she said, a shy smile spreading across her face.
To Amy Jones, Bailey’s mom, the incident — once the initial shock of seeing one of her four kids hit passed — represents a teaching moment, raises serious questions and reinforces a message that’s been preached since the very first time circus music blared from a refrigerated truck.
For adults and kids alike.
A close call
The narrative field in the online incident report filed by a Winston-Salem police patrol officer contains only barebones information, devoid of detail or much by way of description.
Still, it’s enough to scare the wits out of anyone who’s ever taught a child (or grandchild) to always look both ways before crossing a road.
“Pedestrian ran out in front of Vehicle 1 while Vehicle 1 was passing a parked vehicle on the side of the road,” it reads. “Vehicle 1 collided with pedestrian.”
The parked vehicle, in this case, was an ice cream truck returning to neighborhood streets after a long winter made worse by pandemic.
So on the evening of March 30, a Tuesday, a small crowd of excited kids responded to an age-old siren song with a familiar cry. Mooooooom, please?
“It was like the bus stop,” Jones said, “except the kids were all excited.”
The Jones’ street, not far from busy Burke Mill Road and a popular cut-through to Ebert, is narrow and lined by single-family homes. Motorists, aware of the scene unfolding in front of them, lined up, waited for a moment then proceeded by in a cautious, responsible manner.
“Suddenly (Bailey) decided to run back across to our house, and before anyone could stop her, she was hit by a passing car,” Jones said. “Her foot was pinned under the car until she yanked it out and ran back across the street to me in a screaming panic.”
Bailey wasn’t injured badly — bruises, scrapes but no broken bones. (It’s amazing how resilient kids can be.)
The shaken motorist pulled into the driveway, called 911 and waited for emergency personnel.
“Bailey looked both ways!” Bailey’s younger brother Thomas, an enthusiastic character witness, offered helpfully. “I thought she was going to go to the hospital.”
She did get checked out, but came away with a temporary walking boot.
The driver of the ice-cream truck, though, left the scene without so much as a backward glance. It’s possible, though not very likely, that the driver didn’t see what happened.
“I don’t know how that would be possible,” Amy Jones said. “It was right in front of the truck. She was making eye contact with me.”
The most likely explanation is that panic took over — fear of losing a job or being found liable. Either way, watching that truck disappear as sirens wailed in the distance prompted Amy Jones to start asking questions.
Questions and lessons
Specifically, Amy Jones wanted to know whether the city requires any registration, permitting or regulation of such commercial vehicles operating within city limits.
“It seems they should have to have some flashing lights or some other obvious indicator to cars about what is happening,” she said. “I don’t think it is always obvious to drivers about what is going on right away.”
The answer about city regulation and registration is … sort of.
An ice cream truck doesn’t pick up fares like a taxi nor does it serve hot meals like the fleet of food trucks that have popped up in recent years.
The state eliminated privilege license requirements, said assistant city manager Ben Rowe in an email, so city officials started issuing mobile-food unit permits.
“The application is geared more toward food trucks that park and serve for an extended period of time,” Rowe wrote. “Because the state eliminated the privilege license, the city has issued this permit to ice cream truck operators, but apparently, it has been over a year since the city has issued a permit to one of these operators.”
Enforcing that requirement (and checking permits) is difficult in a city this size, especially with prolonged shutdowns and work-from-home mandates.
Amy Jones didn’t get the company name on the truck; her attention obviously was elsewhere.
But even without knowing, there are things to be relearned.
For adults, leaving the scene of a wreck is a crime if you’re involved. Sticking around to see if a child is OK is the only decent thing to do.
And for the kids, the answer is obvious.
“After I calmed down, I was trying to be tactful,” Amy Jones said. “I asked her ‘Did you learn any lessons?’”
Bailey, for her part, says for sure that she did.
“Look (for cars),” she said. “And be careful when the ice cream truck is around.”
336-727-7481