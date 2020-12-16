It's past time to tie up remaining loose ends from summer protests over the death of John Neville in the Forsyth County Jail

Individually and in small groups, the fed-up, the frustrated and the aggrieved stepped off the sanctity of curbs and sidewalks directly into the arms of police.
Demonstrators, protestors, whatever you wish to call them, more than two dozen souls — some local, some not — turned out in the city streets to protest the death of inmate John Neville from injuries he suffered inside the Forsyth County Detention Center.
It was six long months ago, in the heat of the summer and near the height of the Black Lives Matter Movement.
Anybody remember?
Their families and a few close friends. Their lawyers, too.
Anyone else? Any of the hundreds of other well-intentioned souls who came out for a few short weeks before our collective attention inevitably turned elsewhere?
Good trouble
A few of those arrested — die-hards and those unafraid of “good trouble” or piddly misdemeanors — gained a small, short-lived measure of local notoriety, mostly for being unafraid to speak up and step out.
“We’re fighting for truth, justice, dignity, humanity, economic justice, social justice,” said Tony Ndege, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem, in July at a rally outside the county government center. “We stand against state violence, but we also stand for social and economic justice.”
Organizers and demonstrators, for their troubles, were able to claim some vindication victories after a judge released video from inside the jail and pledges for reform and retraining from Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. All goosed along, of course, by strong support from Neville’s family.
Beyond that, the two-dozen-odd protestors got something else: an ongoing legal hassle, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, dragging on into its sixth month with no end in sight.
Remember them?
Compared to some in other parts of the country, the rallies and demonstrations here were peaceable and relatively low key.
Authorities, led by Chief Catrina Thompson and Kimbrough, were smart enough to let things happen organically. Patrol cars and street cops frequently followed along, choosing not to interfere, until or unless symptoms of violence reared up.
That never happened, of course, but the relative few with the temerity to step into public roads after being warned against doing the same were arrested.
And charged with impeding traffic, a misdemeanor punishable by nothing meaningful or particularly deterrent.
“If you stop your car in the middle of the road, that’s the charge,” said Jimmy Quander, one of several lawyers who voluntarily stepped in to defend those busted for protesting. “The novelty here is, they were impeding traffic on foot.”
So now what?
Hefty dollar price
Six months in (and counting), the cases of State vs. the Winston-Salem Couple Dozen are languishing and going nowhere fast.
The rapidly expanding COVID-19 pandemic isn’t helping; courts have been opened and closed several times as the virus continues to spread.
Jury trials were suspended indefinitely, and low-level offenses — traffic citations, so-called lifestyle crimes such as peeing (or sleeping) in public — are ordinarily dispatched in weeks.
It’s doubtful any of those charged are losing sleep by having an open misdemeanor hanging overhead. Still, these particular cases are getting moldy and it’s time to move it along.
“The real issue is the volume of cases (in district court),” said Quander. “These are for protesting.”
In other words — mine, not the counselor’s, of course: Don’t we have better things to do with precious court time and resources?
Misdemeanors, even the dumb ones, aren’t cheap. A single case can cost taxpayers several hundred bucks minimum, more if a jury is required.
Judges, lawyers and court personnel cost money. So do cops: a single call for police service in the city costs on average $331.
Then there’s the right of appeal. In a misdemeanor case, that appeal goes to Superior Court, where the daily cost can run into the thousands.
“A jury trial would be a hell of a cost for the state,” Quander said. “What do you gain?”
The short answer is nothing. Whatever fines might be imposed likely wouldn’t pay for any of it. The elections are over, political considerations are now moot.
Nobody’s going to jail; we’re not talking armed robbers or serial killers. Two dozen people stepped off a curb exercising rights to free speech and assembly.
Remember this summer’s protests or those arrested? It seems so long ago.
It’s time to let this go.
VIDEO: Forsyth County jail footage shows what happened the night John Neville sustained injuries that would later kill him.
