It's past time to tie up remaining loose ends from summer protests over the death of John Neville in the Forsyth County Jail

Organizers and demonstrators, for their troubles, were able to claim some vindication victories after a judge released video from inside the jail and pledges for reform and retraining from Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. All goosed along, of course, by strong support from Neville’s family.

Beyond that, the two-dozen-odd protestors got something else: an ongoing legal hassle, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, dragging on into its sixth month with no end in sight.

Remember them?

Compared to some in other parts of the country, the rallies and demonstrations here were peaceable and relatively low key.

Authorities, led by Chief Catrina Thompson and Kimbrough, were smart enough to let things happen organically. Patrol cars and street cops frequently followed along, choosing not to interfere, until or unless symptoms of violence reared up.

That never happened, of course, but the relative few with the temerity to step into public roads after being warned against doing the same were arrested.

And charged with impeding traffic, a misdemeanor punishable by nothing meaningful or particularly deterrent.