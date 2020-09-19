Lighthouse goes dark after COVID-19 claims another victim

As the sign says, it was opened that year by a man named George Pappas. Another owner, Alex Fragakis, took it over in the ‘50s, and brothers Nick and Louis Doumas became sole owners in the ‘70s when Fragakis retired. A new generation of the Doumas family took over in recent years.

The news that it was closing hit hard. A small paper sign taped inside spells out why.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their patronage over the past 66 years,” it read. “Unfortunately due to the extended dining restrictions and not being able to generate enough take out business to compensate for the loss of seating, we will be closing after today.”

McKnight, who was eating with Austin Frank before another long work day, allowed that while he was saddened by the news, he wasn’t terribly surprised.

“Not really,” he said. “Not with the shutdowns and restrictions and all that stuff.”

Indeed, this latest closing is just the latest example of stressors and strains being dropped on the backs of those who work for tips and hourly wages rather than being insulated from economic catastrophe by quarterly dividends and still-fat stock portfolios.