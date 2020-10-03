Love for painting binds siblings and the mural wall

“It just spoke to what this project is all about,” Doub said. “The piece she did is fantastic.”

Corey and Dumptruck were granted side-by-side panels; brother and sister got right to work as soon as they got word.

“For her, it was a daunting task,” Dumptruck Jr. said. “She’s done lots of painting but never something this big.”

'Takes good care of her'

As an adult with autism, Corey sometimes struggles with crowds and being in close proximity to other people.

Worry is perhaps too strong of a word to describe the initial reaction felt by Rebecca Dresser, Corey and Caleb’s mother — she uses Dumptruck’s given name. Mild trepidation is closer to it, and that faded quickly.

“Caleb takes good care of her,” Dresser said as Corey was having her picture taken in front of her creation. “I’m so proud, and I knew she could do it.”

Corey started painting six years ago while enrolled at The Enrichment Center, a far-ranging program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and took to it immediately. She’s worked particularly hard with her teachers on drawing figures.