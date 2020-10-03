Love for painting binds siblings and the mural wall

Though she didn’t show it, Corey Williams was a little nervous.
She’d come downtown with her mom and Dr. Killjoy, a special stuffed friend, to the ARTivity on the Green arts park on North Liberty Street to give an interview, her first.
Corey, 39, had recently completed her section of the park’s mural wall, another first. It wasn’t easy, for a lot of reasons, not least of which is the fact that she’s a special-needs adult.
But she was pleased for a chance to talk about her art and her loving family who made it possible.
And so, like she’d said earlier about the mural itself — a colorful 6-foot by 10-foot rendering of a mariachi band — Corey “wasn’t going to miss my shot.”
“I like mariachi music,” she said, the hint of a smile spreading across her face. “I heard it at the fair last year. It made me want to dance.”
Fitting the mission
Corey’s brother, Caleb Williams — “Dumptruck Jr.” to his friends — recognized right away an opportunity to support his older sibling.
A muralist himself, Dumptruck had long planned on painting his own section on the wall.
“I thought about giving her my spot,” he said. “I love looking at her art.”
But then he had a better idea: He would ask Kendall Doub, the organizational driver behind the mural project, if there was a spot for Corey.
Every year since 2014, local artists of all ages (and experience levels) vie for a panel during the Concrete Canvas festival put on by the Arts For Arts Sake (AFAS) group. Murals go up on the back of buildings fronting the 600 block of Trade Street and stay in place for 12 months.
“It served two purposes,” Doub said. “Block the ugliness of the backs of buildings and put art in the art park year-round. (The wall) is probably one of the most popular selfie and photo spots in Winston-Salem.”
Indeed, hundreds of prom pics and duck-faced self-portraits have been snapped in front of the colorful backdrop and posted on Instagram and other social media hot spots.
Concrete Canvas used to culminate in the spring. Then COVID-19 struck, forcing a postponement of mural painting until September.
COVID took a huge bite out of everything fun.
In addition to bringing a splash of color to the City of the Arts, Concrete Canvas serves another purpose: inclusion for artists of all ages and abilities.
And so a simple request made by a devoted brother was received warmly and answered emphatically with a resounding “Yes!”
“It just spoke to what this project is all about,” Doub said. “The piece she did is fantastic.”
Corey and Dumptruck were granted side-by-side panels; brother and sister got right to work as soon as they got word.
“For her, it was a daunting task,” Dumptruck Jr. said. “She’s done lots of painting but never something this big.”
'Takes good care of her'
As an adult with autism, Corey sometimes struggles with crowds and being in close proximity to other people.
Worry is perhaps too strong of a word to describe the initial reaction felt by Rebecca Dresser, Corey and Caleb’s mother — she uses Dumptruck’s given name. Mild trepidation is closer to it, and that faded quickly.
“Caleb takes good care of her,” Dresser said as Corey was having her picture taken in front of her creation. “I’m so proud, and I knew she could do it.”
Corey started painting six years ago while enrolled at The Enrichment Center, a far-ranging program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and took to it immediately. She’s worked particularly hard with her teachers on drawing figures.
Armed with fresh paints, a large canvas and a loving family, all Corey needed was some inspiration. It didn’t take her long to come up with an idea.
That mariachi band playing at what was then called the Dixie Classic Fair leaped immediately to mind. She loved the music, its energy and aspires to one day visit Mexico in person.
Plus, the mariachis reminded her of something else — a favorite film.
“Ever seen the movie ‘Coco’?,” she asked. “That’s Miquel living his dream.”
(Miquel, a 12-year-old boy from a family who’s shunned music, aims to become a musician despite their opposition in the animated Pixar movie.)
And so shortly after 9:30 on a recent weekend morning, Corey and her brother started painting. It took all day but was well worth the effort.
She’s understandably pleased with her accomplishment — “stoked” in the words of her brother — and was happy to stand for a photo portrait in front of it.
“I am proud,” she said.
As well she should be. She’s also happy for her brother’s support. “He’s my agent,” she said.
And for those who might be inspired to venture downtown for a peek (or a selfie), maybe Corey’s art will make you want to dance, too.
