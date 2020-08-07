All Valerie Brockenbrough wanted Monday was a quick breakfast — a couple bagels and an egg sandwich.
What she got instead, though no fault of the restaurant or its food, was a serious case of heartburn and stomach upset.
That was caused by a Davidson County EMT's blatant refusal to wear a mask — a trained medical professional who really should know better — and the response she got back from a local politician defending disregard for sound medical advice about the use of masks.
“I was flabbergasted,” Brockenbrough said, recalling her reaction to seeing the barefaced EMT in uniform, standing in line. “What does it say about her when it’s required in the store, that she refuses and she is in uniform?
“It says she has no care for others.”
Adhering to the order
Brockenbrough, a Winston-Salem resident, ran into the Bagel Station on Oakwood Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
She was in a bit of a hurry — she was moving her daughter to Chapel Hill to start college — and already a little nervous. Helping your firstborn leave the nest is nerve-racking enough; a resurgence in the COVID pandemic serves as a multiplier.
She saw the EMT wander in and take a place in line. The Bagel Station is a couple blocks from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The ambo had likely just dropped off a patient.
No chance of exposure or running into sick people in a hospital, right?
Anyhow, Brockenbrough noticed the maskless emergency worker standing near her in line and said something.
“I asked, ‘Why are you not wearing a mask?’” Brockenbrough said Thursday.
The reply was surprising. “She said, ‘There’s no rule telling me I have to.’”
That isn’t true. Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order requiring face coverings in public. And Davidson County policy seems clear, too.
“We are adhering to the current (executive order) provided by the state,” wrote Casey Smith, the county manager, in an email Thursday. “Mask required when not able to maintain 6 ft. of distance.”
Like in a small bagel shop the size of an overpriced studio apartment in New York, for example. After saying her piece, Brockenbrough also whipped out her phone for digital proof.
Interestingly, she also noted that the EMT, upon realizing that she was being photographed, covered her name tag and made a phone call.
There’s no way to know who was on the other end. But in a situation with the potential to make waves via social media, it seems a good idea to give the boss a heads-up.
Speaking of which, would Cooper’s executive order — and by extension, Davidson County policy — apply to county employees, in particular first responders and EMTs?
“She’s a citizen of NC so yes,” Smith wrote.
And is there any chance of official admonishment for what, at minimum, is a bad look for someone trained to save lives?
You’d think that any self-respecting local government interested in economic development might want to avoid a reputation as being a place whose emergency workers don’t give a rip whether they pass along a disease that may well kill your 85-year-old Nana.
“I did not get any report from (the) Department Head that the employee was within 6 ft. of any citizen,” Smith wrote.
Wear the mask, OK?
Brockenbrough, as mentioned, was already stressed by moving her kid. A schoolyard retort about something as simple as wearing a cloth face covering only added to it.
So she emailed members of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, the county fire marshal and the director of emergency services. And she posted it on her Facebook page.
Only one responded. That would be Zak Crotts, an outspoken commissioner with, perhaps, an eye on higher office.
“We have received your email with pictures,” Crotts wrote using voice transcription.
“I feel the governor has oversteped (sic) his authority with his unconstitutional executive orders. I’m sorry you feel differently but our employee didn’t violate any County policy. I will find out her name and give her an award for outstanding service to our great county.”
County manager Smith has a different read on policy. The guess here is that the county attorney may, too.
But they would; their jobs demand knowledge and expertise. Elected officials have no such requirements.
I reached out to the commissioner via his official email — the same account by which Brockenbrough received responses — to confirm that the response was his. It could be that his computer was hacked by a 300-pound guy living in his mother’s basement.
“I sent them,” he said, adding that he had spoken to the EMT’s supervisor, who said that she reported being 6 feet away from Brockenbrough, that Brockenbrough had “gone crazy” and that she felt “accosted.”
“I’ve had that happen to me, too, for not wearing a mask,” he said.
I seriously doubt that Brockenbrough went “crazy.” I found her to be reasonable and level-headed. But I wasn’t there, nor was Crotts. The Bagel Station is a small indoor space.
Fear of contracting COVID-19 is real, and it is justified. More than 160,000 Americans have died from it — one every 80 seconds in the last week.
If a trained medical professional, who’d probably just left a hospital for crying out loud, would have taken the simple, kind step of putting on a mask — state and local policy, by the way — none of this would even be an issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.